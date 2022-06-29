Traditional vs. Hybrid Long-Term Care Plans

When considering long-term care insurance products, there are generally two options: traditional and hybrid plans. Here, the general difference between both is discussed to help determine which type of plan fits your individual financial needs.

Traditional Plans

There are several benefits to investing in a traditional long-term care insurance plan. Traditional plans typically come with an initially lower premium, are typically customizable to fit your needs, and may be protected from a Medicaid “spend-down” in certain states, says C. Brant Steck, a risk management consultant at First Element Insurance Planners and vice president at BUI.

However, these plans may fall into the “too good to be true” category. These policies have been notorious for rate increases on existing blocks of business. Many seniors on fixed incomes, who didn't understand that their premiums weren't fixed, have been shocked to see significant rate increases on plans, Steck adds.

Additionally, these policies generally only offer a continuous annual premium and there are limited options if one wants to get out of the plan or passes away without using their benefits. Usually, policyholders won’t get anything back if either event occurs.

Hybrid Plans

Hybrid plans have dominated the market since 2014. Typically, people are attracted to these types of plans because of the long-term care insurance benefits they provide, according to Steck. Benefits include a guaranteed premium that doesn’t increase and a flexible premium structure that provides options ranging from a single lump sum premium, to premiums paid over a certain number of years or the individual's lifetime. What’s more, these policies have benefits regardless if a holder “lives, dies, or quits.” If a client lives, there's a large long-term care benefit pool that grows at a guaranteed rate of inflation. If they quit, they can surrender and get back some or all their premiums (depending on how they structure the plan). If they pass away, there's an income-tax-free death benefit payable. In essence, every event makes use of the policy, says Steck.

The downsides of hybrid plans include that these policies typically come at a higher initial premium, but it’s important to keep in mind that these premiums are fixed and have a flexible pay structure. Additionally, Steck says these plans are typically less customizable and don’t feature state partnership benefits.

