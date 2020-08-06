Stories are increasing of pre-retirees and retirees going all to cash, similar to late 2008 and 2009 in the depths of the Great Recession. Except now it seems more logical since many stocks have recovered much of their pandemic losses. Is this a good idea? My answer is maybe, but only with a well thought out game plan.

We all know the age-old advice of investing objectively, keeping emotions out of the equation. Behavioral finance research has shown time and again that our biases and emotions often cause significant damage to our investment portfolios. Everyone wants to buy low and sell high, but investors are still reversing that strategy due to heightened emotions during periods of fear or greed.