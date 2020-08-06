TheStreet
HomeAsk BobSocial Security/MedicarePlanning for & Living in RetirementYour MoneyLifestyle
Search

How to Keep Your Emotions out of Investing Decisions

This Video Is Premium Content
Premium Content is Accessible by Premium Users Only
Unlock Premium Access

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Stories are increasing of pre-retirees and retirees going all to cash, similar to late 2008 and 2009 in the depths of the Great Recession. Except now it seems more logical since many stocks have recovered much of their pandemic losses. Is this a good idea? My answer is maybe, but only with a well thought out game plan.

We all know the age-old advice of investing objectively, keeping emotions out of the equation. Behavioral finance research has shown time and again that our biases and emotions often cause significant damage to our investment portfolios. Everyone wants to buy low and sell high, but investors are still reversing that strategy due to heightened emotions during periods of fear or greed.

Choose a membership to read the full story.
Join TheStreet+ Today
Get the latest research, news and analysis to help you achieve your retirement goals.
  • Unlock Financial Strategies to Help Your Retirement Planning
  • Tips and Advice on Everything You Need to Know to Live Well in Retirement
  • Submit Your Most Pressing Retirement Questions to Top Retirement Expert, Bob Powell
  • Latest News in Social Security, Medicare and Retirement Planning
Already a Premium Member? Click Here to Log In
Comments

Your Money

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Jobs Do Employers Want Older Workers to Do?

Robert Powell, CFP®

Will You Need to Get Prior Authorization for Your Medicare Procedure?

Pre-authorizations have recently been introduced to certain hospital procedures conducted on an outpatient basis, under a new program that took effect on July 1, 2020.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

CARES Act Relief and Social Security

If you took your RMDs earlier in the year, you may be able to return them. Should you?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Should You Give Financial Support to Family?

Financial planners offer words of wisdom to those who plan to offer financial support to their family.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: How Much Social Security Do Divorced Spouses Receive?

If your ex-spouse is still living, you must take your own benefit before being eligible for an additional spousal benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Unlocking the Hidden Value in Your Life Insurance

What happens when the original need or circumstance for owning life insurance changes? You may have more options than you thought.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: How Does Work Affect Your Social Security Benefits

The earnings limit no longer applies at your full retirement age or FRA, say Jim Blair, a founder of the National Social Security Association.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Worried About Being Downsized? Here’s How to Take Control

Before you get "the call" that your employer has set your retirement date, create your dream job and control your destiny.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

How to Create a More Diverse and Inclusive Financial Planning Profession

The Center for Financial Planning is a distinct initiative of CFP Board, focused on creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, so that every American has access to competent, ethical financial planning advice.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Age-related Cognitive Decline has a Negative Impact on a Retiree’s Ability to Manage an Investment Portfolio in Later Life

Retirement researchers say there is evidence that age-related cognitive decline has a negative impact on a retiree’s ability to manage an investment portfolio in later life.

Retirement Daily