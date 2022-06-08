Skip to main content
Is Your ESG Fund Actually Socially Conscious?

ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) funds don't always equal true ESG investing.

By Thom Rindahl, CFP

I like ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing. It makes me feel good that I am somehow helping to improve the world around me. It just makes sense. If you invest in companies that are doing their darnedest to limit their negative impact on the environment or even make a positive environmental impact, do right by society, and run their companies in a fashion that is good for shareholders and stakeholders alike, wouldn’t that result in a better bottom line?

Thomas Rindahl, PhD, MBA, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, LUTCF, BFATM, is a financial advisor in Tempe, AZ. Through comprehensive and holistic financial planning, he has helped his clients to navigate the twists and turns of life for over 20 years.

Why, then, don’t I like ESG funds?

There are certainly plenty of great fund companies that offer truly excellent ESG funds, but it seems like every fund company has a suite of ESG funds to offer. They try to coordinate some of these funds, to get a full allocation mix when a fund covers certain issues but not others. Or they cover too many issues (some of which may not be important to you). Not to mention, there is no standardized metric to apply universally across all of the fund companies on what constitutes ESG scoring. This can then lead to confusion over whether your portfolio is truly “ESG.”

What can some of these ESG funds be focusing on? Solar energy, wind energy, recycling, carbon capturing, “clean” coal, fossil fuels, firearms, tobacco, alcohol, gambling, transportation, food/nutrition science, prisons, GMOs, nuclear power, nuclear weapons, employment practices, community responsibility, diversity in leadership, etc.

And don’t think that because you don’t want to be in “x” that an ESG fund won’t have it in the portfolio. If the metrics fit, then “x” may fit into the portfolio.

Have you heard the term “greenwashing?” The main offenders are the indexed funds tracking the main indices. By design, they are going to have exposure to a little bit of everything — “ESG” or not.

If you don’t want to be profiting from certain businesses or industries due to social, moral, or faith-based reasons, you may want to consider instead going old school with funds that are actively managed and truly focus on SRI and MRI (socially responsible investing and morally responsible investing) where the fund managers screen out “x” altogether. Or look for more of a non-name brand index. For instance, if the ESG fund is tracking a specific clean energy index you won’t see Big Oil in the portfolio like you will if the fund is tracking a FTSE or MSCI All Cap Index. The easiest way to check this is to compare the fund’s description and philosophy with its list of holdings.

With this in mind, it may be a better idea to take an approach more akin to that of activist investors. Instead of trying to find those companies that have the most ESG metrics checked (whatever that means), we just require businesses to do better. Because at the end of the day, isn’t that what we want? Not just for businesses, but for all of us to just do better.

