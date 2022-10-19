By Denise Appleby

The IRS recently issued Notice 2022-53, announcing an automatic waiver of the 50% excise tax on 2021 or 2022 required minimum distributions (RMDs) not taken by the deadline. This waiver applies only to inherited accounts that are IRAs, defined contribution plans, 403(b)s, and governmental 457(b)s, for which the heirs (beneficiaries) of those accounts are designated beneficiaries or successor beneficiaries who are required to take annual RMDs under the new 10-year rule. We received many questions from consumers about Notice 2022-53 and decided to share the ten most common with you, along with our answers.

Denise Appleby

The Reason for the Waiver

A key component of understanding who qualifies for the waiver and why is knowing the different classes of beneficiaries. These classes are designated beneficiaries, eligible designated beneficiaries, and successor beneficiaries. The excise tax is waived only for designated beneficiaries and successor beneficiaries who are subject to the new 10-year rule (defined below).

The excise tax is waived for these two classes of beneficiaries because the language that explained how the 10-year rule works led many to believe that there were no RMD requirements during the first nine years of the ten years. This confusing language caused many who inherited IRAs in 2020 and 2021 to not take RMDs for 2021 and 2022. But when the IRS published its interpretation of this 10-year rule in February of 2022, it explained that some beneficiaries subject to the 10-year rule must take annual RMDs. See Question and Answer 5 below.

1. What is the 10-year rule?

The 10-year rule requires that the balance of an inherited IRA must be fully withdrawn (distributed) by the end of the 10th year that follows the year in which the account owner dies. The 10-year rule was introduced under the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (SECURE Act), which became law on December 20, 2019, and applies only to designated beneficiaries and successor beneficiaries who inherit IRAs after 2019.

2. Who is a designated beneficiary?

A beneficiary is a designated beneficiary if they are a person. Some trusts are also designated beneficiaries if they meet specific requirements. If you inherited an IRA under a trust, ask your estate planning attorney if the trust is a designated beneficiary.

For this purpose, a designated beneficiary who meets certain exceptions to qualify as an eligible designated beneficiary (defined below) does not qualify for the excise tax waiver under Notice 2022-53. This is because it has always been clear that an eligible designated beneficiary is required to take annual RMDs when the IRA owner dies on or after the required beginning date (RBD). The RBD is April 1 of the year that follows the year in which the IRA owner reaches age 72.

3. Who is a successor beneficiary?

A successor beneficiary is someone who inherits an IRA which was already inherited by someone else. For example, Paul would be a primary beneficiary if Paul inherited an IRA from his uncle Larry, the original owner. If Paul dies, his beneficiary is a successor beneficiary.

4. Who is an eligible designated beneficiary?

An eligible designated beneficiary is a designated beneficiary who, at the time of the IRA owner's death, is:

The surviving spouse of the IRA owner, A child of the IRA owner who has not reached the age of 21, Disabled, Chronically ill, or Not more than 10 years younger than the IRA owner.

A designated beneficiary who inherited an IRA before 2020 is treated as an eligible designated beneficiary for certain purposes. This includes the fact that while an eligible designated beneficiary does not qualify for the excise tax waiver under Notice 2022-53, their successor beneficiary would if the eligible designated beneficiary falls under 5b, below.

5. Am I required to take annual RMDs from my inherited IRA if I am subject to the 10-year rule?

It depends. You are required to take an annual RMD if you inherited the IRA after 2019, and you are either of the following:

a. You are a designated beneficiary (but not an eligible designated beneficiary) who inherited an IRA from someone who died on or after their RBD.

These annual RMDs must be based on your life expectancy.

b. You are a successor beneficiary who inherited an IRA for which the primary beneficiary was taking distributions over their life or life expectancy.

These RMDs must continue over the life expectancy schedule that was being used by the primary beneficiary.

An example of a beneficiary subject to the 10-year rule but not required to take annual RMDs is a designated beneficiary who inherited an IRA from someone who died before their RMD. Please note: This applies to a Roth IRA regardless of the owner's age at death because Roth IRA owners do not have RMDs.

6. Do I qualify for the 50% excise tax waiver for 2021 or 2022, as provided under Notice 2022-53?

You qualify for the waiver if you fall under either class of beneficiaries under Question 5, above.

7. Will I have to take the 2021 or 2022 RMD in 2023?

No. But those amounts will eventually be distributed from the inherited IRA.

8. What if I already paid the excise tax?

You may request a refund from the IRS if you have already paid the excise tax.

9. If I qualify for a waiver of the excise tax for 2021 or 2022 RMDs, but I already took distributions of those amounts, may I roll over the amount?

No. Unless the IRS provides an update that says you can, you may not roll over those amounts because they are still classified as RMDs. RMDs cannot be rolled over.

10. I inherited a 401(k). Do I qualify for the waiver under Notice 2022-53?

It depends. The requirements for qualifying for the waiver are the same as those that apply to IRAs. However, the RBD for a 401(k) (and any other account under a defined contribution plan, 403(b) plan, or governmental 457(b) plan) can be deferred past age 72 if permitted under the plan. Please check with the plan administrator for assistance with determining your RMD obligations as a beneficiary.

Talk to Your Adviser

The IRS received a lot of feedback on their proposed RMD regulations, in which they explained their interpretation of the SECURE Act. We expect more communications from them, including the final version of the regulations. Talk to your adviser about how these and other updates apply to your inherited and other retirement accounts.

About the author: Denise Appleby

Denise Appleby, MJ, CISP, CRC, CRPS, CRSP, APA, is a nationally recognized expert on the tax laws and IRS requirements that govern IRAs and employer plans focusing on small businesses. She is an author, consultant, trainer, and speaker on the tax laws and operations compliance that govern IRAs and employer-sponsored retirement plans.

Denise's consulting practice focuses on protecting retirement savings accounts from costly mistakes. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/deniseappleby/, Twitter: @ApplebyIRA, Facebook: @ApplebyIRA