How to Invest a Financial Windfall

Skip to main content
7 Smart Ways to Invest a Financial Windfall

7 Smart Ways to Invest a Financial Windfall

Congratulations! You hit the jackpot! Here's how to be smart with your unexpected wealth.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Congratulations! You hit the jackpot! Here's how to be smart with your unexpected wealth.

By Mark Colgan, CFP

Acquiring an unexpected windfall can seem like a dream come true and can certainly help improve your financial situation and prospects if you make sure you handle it correctly. Whether you receive an unexpected inheritance, hit the lottery, win a lawsuit, or end up with an investment that really paid off, follow these seven smart ways to invest your recent financial fortune.

Mark Colgan, CFP®, is a founding partner of Montage Wealth Management. Over the last 29 years he has helped hundreds of clients navigate through significant life events that require big money decisions. He is also the author of Death’s Red Tape, your Guide for Navigating Legal, Financial, and Personal Transitions When a Partner Dies, a newly released technical guide by Mark Colgan on the logistics people have to contend with after they lose a loved one. For more information visit www.montagewealthmanagement.com.

Mark Colgan

1. Pay Taxes First

Unexpected windfalls are usually taxable so before you spend it or allocate it, take out however much you will owe on taxes and put it in a high-interest savings account until it’s time to pay taxes. That way you won’t be stuck needing to come up with the money during the tax season after you’ve already spent it. Then, you can invest the rest however it fits into your financial plan.

2. Pay Off Credit Card Debt

While this may not seem like a common investment, if you have a large amount of credit card debt and struggle to pay it off each month, ridding yourself of it will be a strong investment in your future as well as your credit score. Most credit cards carry a high-interest rate and carrying too much credit card debt can significantly hinder your ability to borrow in the future.

Pick the credit card with the highest interest rate and try to bring that one down as much as you can or pay it off first. Then, you can work on paying off the smaller or less detrimental cards.

3. Max Out Your 401(k) or Retirement Contribution

One of the most important parts of financial security is planning for the future. Having a well-padded retirement account can allow you to retire early as well as give you the freedom to do what you want without worrying about making ends meet. If you can, max out the amount, you can contribute up to your employer's matching contribution in order to get the most out of your investment.

Since the lump sum of money was unexpected, you will probably be able to get by without using it right away. Adding it to your retirement may be the best option so you can be better off in the future.

4. Invest in an Asset or Experience That Makes You Happy

One of the first things everyone wants to do after coming into a financial windfall is buy something they've always wanted. It is actually important to indulge yourself with a little something to enjoy the money. But think carefully before you buy the boat with the water slide. Consider something that gives value while doubling as an asset for your future, such as artwork, investment properties, or jewelry. Anything likely to hold, or appreciate in, value is a good choice. Just be sure to budget for it appropriately and then don't exceed that budget. Enjoy them today while planning for tomorrow.

Sometime experiences are more valuable than an asset. Alternatively, you could consider splurging a portion of the windfall on something fun for yourself and your family. Recent research from San Francisco State University found that people who spent money on experiences rather than material items were happier and felt the money was better spent.

5. Buy Some Land or Real-Estate

Land can be a great investment if purchased at the right price. Undeveloped land requires little maintenance or upkeep, and the costs typically only include the property taxes which will not be as high as a property with a house on it. You will be able to hold onto the land for development in the future, as a site for a retirement property, or just allow it to appreciate in value and sell it off when the price is right. An investment property such as a vacation home rental or multi-family home is an option as well.

6. Create Both a Short- and Long-Term Portfolio

It might be wise to retain the services of a financial adviser to either build on your current portfolio or start one that offers both short- and long-term investments. The short-term portfolio will be used to address the next five years in terms of living expenses and other financial needs you incur. This can involve investing a small portion of the money in investments focused first on preservation and secondarily on moderate growth. Then take the balance of the money and invest in long-term financial goals with a higher return, but potentially higher risk, focused on capital appreciation. This commonly includes a portion invested in equity mutual funds or stocks. It is important to include both short- and long-term financial goals so that you can not only have money for necessary living expenses when you need it but investments to take care of you in the long game.

7. Make a Plan and Stick To It

Money can have a way of disappearing quickly. When you fall into an unexpected lump sum you will want to make a plan of action and not let your emotions take over. Decide what is the best way to make the most of your new money then take action on it.

Planning is essential to ensure you make smart investments with your unexpected financial windfall. If you need help determining the best course of action to take with your newfound fortune, follow the tips above or contact a financial planner to discuss your options.

About the author: Mark Colgan

Mark Colgan, CFP®, is a founding partner of Montage Wealth Management. Over the last 29 years he has helped hundreds of clients navigate through significant life events that require big money decisions. He is also the author of Death’s Red Tape, your Guide for Navigating Legal, Financial, and Personal Transitions When a Partner Dies, a newly released technical guide by Mark Colgan on the logistics people have to contend with after they lose a loved one. For more information visit www.montagewealthmanagement.com.

You May Also Like...

Other relevant articles from Retirement Daily

Investing When News Headlines Are Crazy

Gallery Headlines Thumbnail

Don't listen to those dramatic headlines! Here's how to invest despite what the news is telling you.

Three Ways to Invest In Your Child's Future

Gallery Children Future Thumbnail

Want to know how to ensure your child's financial success for the future?

Stocks vs. Cash: Safe Investments in Retirement

Gallery Money Thumbnail

With inflation and talk of recessions, what’s the safest place to put your money for your retirement portfolio?

Invest in Financial Windfall
Your Money

How to Invest a Financial Windfall

By Mark Colgan
Potential Tax Traps of the SECURE Act
News & Commentary

IRS Notice 2022-53 and RMD Penalties for Designated Beneficiaries

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
pexels-ana-stroffek-13781885
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Round Up - Oct 2 - 8

By Retirement Daily
Student Debt Relief Options
NexGen Money

Navigating Student Debt Relief Options

By Becca Craig
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4386421
News & Commentary

Save More Money by Evaluating Your Medicare Plan During Open Enrollment

By Retirement Daily
Retirement Ageism Work-Life Balance
Retirement Jobs

Retirees Going Back to Work: Maintaining a Work-Life Balance

By Mer Brown
Screen Shot 2022-09-24 at 12.31.06 PM
Your Money

Five Tips for Caring for an Aging or Disabled Family Member

By Nicole Gopoian Wirick
Gallery Ask the Hammer Thumbnail
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Happens if I Do a Roth Conversion During a Major Market Downturn?

By Robert Powell, CFP
pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6120214
Your Money

There’s More to Risk than Market Risk

By Thomas Rindahl