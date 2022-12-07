By Bill Smith

On August 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was signed into law and included a promised $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This ten-year cash infusion stirred up speculation across the country of what the IRS will do with the money and how badly it will impact taxpayers fearing increased audits and enforcement. The reality of the funding is far less frightening than the rumored army of auditors showing up on doorsteps with weapons cocked!

Bill Smith

The promised funding is set to be delivered to the federal agency over a ten-year period. Congress wanted approximately half of the money to be used for enforcement, specifically to increase compliance among large corporations and partnerships, as well as high-net-worth individuals. Congress wanted the remaining funds to be used for operations, taxpayer services, and the establishment of a free e-file system, among other things. The truth of how the IRS will allocate the funds remains to be seen. Commissioner Charles Rettig’s term expired on November 11, and the Biden administration has announced its choice for his replacement: Daniel Werfel. While Commissioner Rettig came from the tax community as a long-time tax litigator, Mr. Werfel was Acting Commissioner in 2013 after spending 16 years with the Office of Management and Budget. It is unlikely we will know exactly how the $80 billion will be used until Mr. Werfel gets confirmed, which the Administration hopes to accomplish before January 1 due to the midterm election changes.

While $80 billion is a lot of money, it is important to keep in mind how underfunded the agency has been in years past. During the 2022 filing season, the IRS had a backlog of 35.8 million tax returns that required manual processing and only 10% of the over 100 million customer service calls made it through to a representative. Inadequate customer service, two rounds of economic impact payments, and other issues the federal agency faced throughout the pandemic highlight just how overdue the IRS was for increased funding.

As the IRS starts to see some of the funding arrive, what changes can taxpayers actually expect this filing season?

Enforcement

The hottest topic to come out of this surge of funding is increased audits with a popular rumor being that the IRS is building an army of 87,000 auditors to enforce and collect money. This number has been pulled from a Treasury Department report on how the IRS might spend the money, but as discussed above, no decisions are likely to be made until Mr. Werful is confirmed and has the opportunity to assess the “state of the IRS.” While hiring is a critical part of the plan, it will encompass a range of different positions including IT and customer service.

Although the funding has heightened concerns among low- and middle-income classes, the Commissioner and Secretary Yellen have repeatedly promised that the IRS will not increase audit rates for this group. Those rates currently stand at less than 1% and have been steadily declining over the past 10 years. The primary focus for increased enforcement targets the high-net-worth individuals, and large corporations and partnerships who the IRS fears have not been paying their fair share of taxes.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Progress in customer service

There are an estimated 52,000 of 83,000 IRS employees that will be eligible to retire or resign within the next six years. A huge part of the agency’s strategy to improve customer service is attracting and retaining a strong pipeline of talent.

With a hefty backlog of returns from the 2022 tax season still being processed, a portion of funding is dedicated to resolving the backlog and, if done correctly, the IRS can avoid this type of issue in the future with increased staff and updated technology leading to smoother processes.

The jam in customer service call lines is another issue the federal agency has been working to resolve. Leaning more on technology, the IRS plans to utilize more automated voice bots to solve easy requests and send the more complicated requests over to a representative.

Technology upgrades

Within the Congressional wish list of the IRA’s IRS funding, $4.8 billion would be dedicated to the modernization of business systems. Streamlining the customer service phone lines is just the start of upgrading their technology.

To create a more seamless experience, the IRS has implemented a variety of systems already in place for the 2023 filing season.

First off, the agency has added an option for taxpayers to go paperless with online accounts to aid users in finding tax information, making payments, and working through issues. In addition to the customer callback options and automated voice bots, they’ve added automated chatbots online to meet users where they are at. The agency has also recently modernized its e-file system to accept returns 24/7, as opposed to having planned maintenance during certain periods of the filing season. While these upgrades are already in place, we expect the recent funding to build on that progress by further enhancing those systems and create more opportunities for modernizing their systems.

Increased taxpayer resources

Congress also wants $3.2 billion dedicated to supporting taxpayer services, which include assistance and education, filing and account services, and taxpayer advocacy services.

While these three areas have been identified for use of the funds, we await a more definitive breakdown. Assuming Mr. Werfel is confirmed, we hope to know more by early 2023. At that point, we can expect a full understanding of exactly how the IRA’s funding of the IRS will impact American taxpayers. And bear in mind that the IRS will have to turn its wishes into reality; nothing will happen fast. The IRS will face steep hurdles trying to hire new employees just as every other business has experienced. And once hired, it will need to train them, creating a lag time before they will become truly effective. Additionally, they will have to overcome the experience gap between retiring seasoned professionals and new hires needing training.

So not only will there be no army of IRS agents knocking your doors down, it is unlikely there will be any noticeable changes in the next two to three years.

About the author: Bill Smith

Bill Smith, national director of tax technical services at CBIZ MHM’s National Tax Office in Washington, D.C., has more than 40 years of experience in both the public and private sectors representing businesses of all sizes and high-wealth individuals in developing and implementing tax strategies. He consults nationally on a broad range of tax services, including transactional tax planning for corporations, partnerships, LLCs and individuals.