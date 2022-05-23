by Beau Kemp, CFP

As inflation continues to exceed our historical average, the Fed continues to plan to increase interest rates throughout 2022. To have a better understanding of how and why interest rates will increase, we need to examine the basics.

Interest rates are stated in nominal terms. A nominal yield includes the real yield, and risk premiums for the following: inflation, default, liquidity and maturity. Markets are highly efficient, which is why interest rates started to increase before the Fed’s first interest rate hike. As expected inflation rises, bonds can become less attractive until investors see the yield rise.

The maturity premium is important because it can act as a leading indicator of where the economy is going. Under normal circumstances, the longer the maturity, the higher the yield on a bond. If the yield curve inverts, it means that the longer maturity bonds are yielding less than shorter maturity bonds. When this happens, investors tend to think the economy will slow down and that a recession is coming. Historically, this has often been the case, but it isn’t the end all be all. Also, if you think you’re going to time the market after an inversion, odds are you’ll lose that game. There have been times in the past where the recession didn’t happen for a few years after inversion, while other times it has happened right away (or not at all!).

You may be asking if any of this is relevant to you. One major impact is for anyone who is in the market to buy a house. Mortgage rates tend to increase as the 10-year Treasury increases. This may lead to you needing to buy a cheaper home because your monthly expenses will be higher than you planned.

If you are still in the accumulation stage of investing, none of this should change your long-term plan. You are likely investing in index funds in your retirement account, and this strategy works great when you don’t veer away from it. For the retiree in the decumulation phase, the increase in interest rates will improve your short-term investments. Inflation will have a negative effect, but as mentioned in the video, inflation doesn’t affect retirees as much as one would think.

As always, the most important thing an investor can do is not panic. This is nothing new. We have been through high inflationary environments before. You’ll likely hear a lot of negativities in the news as well as from peers. The best thing you can do is tune this out and trust the plan in place.

About the author: Beau Kemp, CFP®, RMA®

Beau Kemp, CFP®, RMA®, is a financial planner at Sensible Money. He started as an intern while finishing his final semester at Northern Arizona University and has enjoyed seeing the impact a financial plan has on a person’s life ever since.