How to Manage Health Care Costs Prior to and During Retirement

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how to manage your health care costs prior to and during retirement.

In this Retirement Daily video interview, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains how to manage your health care costs before and during retirement.

In Case You Missed It…

Three Steps to Create a College Savings Plan

Your Credit Score Will Influence your Retirement Choices

Six Tax Law Updates You Should Know for 2021

The Ultimate Primer on Health Savings Accounts

Rebuild Your Retirement Savings After Taking a CARES Act Withdrawal

Four Questions to Ask Your Adviser About Retirement Income Planning

Leaving a Job? Should you Roll Over, Stay Put, or Withdraw your Retirement Plan?



Financial Planning and Identity Theft Prevention

A Primer on the Basic Employee Benefits

Life Insurance - Tales from the Trenches

How Capital Gains Tax Increases Can Affect Business Owners Looking To Retire

After Your Divorce Is Finalized, What’s Next?

Selling Covered Calls for Income-Focused Investors

My Three Sons: Equal Isn’t Always Optimal

Minorities – Close the Wealth Gap through Investment

Using Home Equity to Fund a Long-Term Care Plan

Economic Impact of COVID-19 Heightens Caregiving Crisis

Shrink Your Balance Sheet to Grow Your Retirement Portfolio

Ask the Hammer

Do I Have to Distribute the Balance of an Inherited 457 Plan Within 10 Years?

Should I Do A Roth IRA Conversion?

Ask Bob

How Does Delaying My Social Security Start Date Impact My Spouse's Benefit?

How Do I Maximize My SSDI and Social Security Benefit for Myself and My Spouse?