Tapping into Your Inner Vanderbilt

By Jason Ramage, CFP

Gilded Age tycoons are notorious for shrewdly creating and dominating entire industries, becoming household names in our time. Some became just as famous in philanthropy by giving away much of their wealth through various causes. A recent visit to Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC, lead me to think about the role of wealth in our lives.

Jason Ramage

If George Vanderbilt had a financial advisor, constructing a 250-room “mountain escape” with four acres of floor space surely sparked a lively discussion about “how this fits in the plan.” What struck me is that everything about the estate had a purpose— beyond Vanderbilt just spending money because he had it.

You and I are not gazillionaires, yet I believe we can tap into Vanderbilt’s vision and intentionality with our own relatively limited means.

Vanderbilt’s Humble Abode

From the beginning, Biltmore was planned like a European working village producing agriculture, dairy, poultry, and furniture. It may have been self-indulgent, but it was also productive and beneficial.

At a time when lumber harvesting had devastated our forests, Vanderbilt bought hundreds of thousands of acres and agreed to start a forestry school. His widow, Edith, finalized a bargain sale of nearly 90,000 acres to the federal government, which became Pisgah National Forest.

Much of the reason Biltmore is so large is operated almost like a personal hotel offering hospitality to a constant stream of visitors. With 35 guest rooms and amenities from billiards to a swimming pool, Biltmore feels like America’s largest (and swankiest) Airbnb. Perhaps this vision was a century ahead of its time since Elon Musk, considered today’s richest person, until last month did not own a home and stayed in friends’ spare rooms.

Finally, Vanderbilt invested in his community and wanted to be a good neighbor. For him, that meant buying a nearby town, absorbing it into the estate to offer housing to workers and basic services like medical care and a post office.

What We Can Do

Chances are you don’t have 100,000 acres of forest laying around, yet you may care just as much about environmental restoration. For you, that might look like giving land in your will to a local parks agency, preserving farmland with a land trust or conservation transaction, or lending a hand at trail maintenance.

If hospitality appeals to you, opening a spare bedroom to an exchange student or foster child is one incredible expression of generosity. A vacation home can be offered to a youth organization between rental periods. Local schools and non-profits often have specific roles for volunteers to fill.

Becoming a full-on homesteader is quite the proposition. Most of us can try our hand at a simple garden or growing a few herbs. A neighbor in my area leaves bags of produce on their fence for passers to grab. Another sells plants and seeds from their driveway. Working with your tax advisor to turn a hobby into a part-time business opens a door to more deductions at tax time.

Finally, financial giving is an awesome goal to work into your plan as there are many ways to do it while preserving your own income for retirement, such as donating appreciated assets or old vehicles.

Following the SECURE Act, it’s worth considering charitable beneficiaries on your pre-tax retirement accounts to reduce the taxable income your relatives might receive.

Donor-Advised Funds work something like having your own private foundation. You can time donations to maximize your tax deductions, then make planned gifts to charities when it is most beneficial to them (such as a dependable annual grant plus spontaneous gifts when specific needs arise). For more substantial giving, Charitable Lead Trusts (CLTs) and Charitable Remainder Trusts (CRTs) can be set up in various ways to either allow you to receive an annuity while leaving the remainder to charity or give an annuity to charity while leaving the remainder to other beneficiaries.

Whatever this looks like for you, a financial plan is essential to putting the pieces together. As it turns out, even the Vanderbilt’s couldn’t afford Biltmore. Yet, they adapted to accomplish their goal even if it didn’t look like the original blueprint. Perhaps this gives you some ideas to find your own way of imitating over 200 billionaires (including Elon) on the Giving Pledge, committing to giving away the majority of their wealth.

About the Author: Jason Ramage, CFP®

Jason Ramage is a Financial Advisor and Paraplanner for TouchPoint Wealth Partners in Cincinnati, Ohio, a Member Firm of Valmark Financial Group. He enjoys planning around equity compensation, entrepreneurship, and giving. Jason can be reached at jason@touchpointwealthpartners.com.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment or tax advice. Please consult with your advisor concerning your personal situation.

Advisory Services offered through Valmark Advisers, Inc. a SEC Registered Investment Advisor

Securities offered through Valmark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC 130 Springside Drive, Suite 300 Akron, Ohio 44333-2431 1-800-765-5201

TouchPoint® Wealth Partners is a separate entity from Valmark Securities, Inc. and Valmark Advisers, Inc.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP® certification mark in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.