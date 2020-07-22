Form CRS: What Investors Need to Know Now

On June 30, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) new “relationship summary,” known as Form CRS, took effect. Form CRS — which broker-dealers and SEC-registered investment advisers (“RIA”) are required to provide to their retail investors — is designed to provide retail investors with the tools to better understand and navigate their relationships with financial professionals and make informed choices about the type of relationship for their needs and circumstances. Below are the basics that retail investors need to know about this relationship summary. Unless otherwise indicated, there should be no action required by you, and there will be no changes to your accounts as a result of Form CRS.

What is Form CRS?