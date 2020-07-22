TheStreet
Form CRS: What Investors Need to Know Now

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

On June 30, 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) new “relationship summary,” known as Form CRS, took effect. Form CRS — which broker-dealers and SEC-registered investment advisers (“RIA”) are required to provide to their retail investors — is designed to provide retail investors with the tools to better understand and navigate their relationships with financial professionals and make informed choices about the type of relationship for their needs and circumstances. Below are the basics that retail investors need to know about this relationship summary. Unless otherwise indicated, there should be no action required by you, and there will be no changes to your accounts as a result of Form CRS.

What is Form CRS?

Your Money

Lawmakers ask Labor Dept to drop proposed ESG rule

Robert Powell, CFP®

Ask Bob: How to Get the Maximum Social Security Benefit

Financial planner Leyla Morgillo, CFP, helps a reader learn when to apply for Social Security to get the highest possible benefit.

Robert Powell, CFP®

Do Older Workers Without Benefits Find Health and Retirement Coverage?

Robert Powell, CFP®

What to Do if You Went to Cash

The quickest bear market of our lifetime to occurred this past spring. Some investors sold their stocks. What do they do now?

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Ask Bob: Are There Any Restrictions on Coronavirus-related Distributions?

There are no restrictions on what you do with your coronavirus-related distribution, according to IRA expert Sarah Brenner.

Robert Powell, CFP®

4 Reasons to Save Outside of Your 401(k) or 403(b)

If you want to maintain your general standard of living in retirement, you’ll need to modernize your savings strategy and start with a focus on spending.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Retirement Research: SeLFIES: A New Pension Bond and Currency for Retirement

Researchers propose an easy, quick and efficient solution for countries to improve retirement security

Retirement Daily

Increase Your Ability to Obtain Credit During the Pandemic

Seven ways to increase your chances of obtaining credit if you need it during the pandemic.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

Don’t Liquidate Your Stock Investments: A Recession- and Pandemic-Proof Investment Strategy

Rita Cheng, CFP, examines whether it makes sense to liquidate stocks in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and convert funds to cash and bonds.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor

When and How to Rebalance Your Retirement Portfolio

Rebalancing is something people talk about and consider, but don't always do. Here's why you should grab today's rebalancing opportunities.

Retirement Daily Guest Contributor