Following Up the Family Meeting — Steps to Preserve Family Wealth

Parents who have done their planning, feel secure in knowing they will have sufficient assets to support themselves and enough to leave their heirs, can use family meetings to share information and guide their heirs.

By Sandra D. Adams, CFP

I recently wrote about making family meetings part of your overall financial plan process. I talked about why it made sense to communicate with family about the structure of your plan, your plans for your short and long-term retirement, and their potential roles in your plan. I discussed the value of passing on the meaning of money and the importance of money, family values, and charitable desires as well as making sure that families understand it’s okay to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them, and that individual goals are supported. With that said, the value of the family meeting certainly does not stop there.

Sandra Adams, CFP

Recent studies conducted by the Pew Research Center (2018) tell us that 70% of generational wealth will be gone in the second generation and up to 90% in the third generation. In addition, the boomer generation is currently (and will be through 2030) the wealthiest generation, at which time that wealth will begin to shift to Generation X. The family meeting can certainly be the catalyst that begins important conversations about how this wealth currently exists in the hands of the boomer parents and how it will shift to the next generation.

An important point to these family meeting conversations about the shifting of generational wealth relates to the older generation being comfortable enough to share at least some specifics about how an inheritance might look. To the extent that the boomer parents have done their planning, feel secure in knowing they will have sufficient assets to support themselves and enough to leave their heirs, they may want to communicate this to the next generation. And if they have done specific retirement income planning and have a sense of what types of assets they might be leaving for their heirs, it would be helpful to communicate those specifics.

There are several action steps family members can take following a family meeting that can help preserve overall family wealth:

A family meeting should NOT be a one and done. The family meeting should not be a one-time conversation. As we always say, life happens and then we have to adjust the plan. It is likely that as soon as the first family meeting happens, something will happen to cause a significant change, and something that was communicated will need to be adjusted. For many families, scheduling a regular time for the family to get together to update the plans, the parents’ situation and plans, etc., makes good sense.

Determine timing of wealth transfer from one generation to the next. By meeting and communicating openly as a family, there is more of an opportunity to discover whether it makes sense for the boomer parents to do some gifting during their lifetime versus waiting until after death (this may be a year-by-year decision based on how the plan is going, tax planning opportunities, needs of family, etc.). If boomer parents have chosen to help fund college education for grandchildren or great-grandchildren, I encourage them to communicate this with the children’s parents, as it can be difficult for them to plan college education funding without this information.

Use family meetings as a trial ground to start making shared family decisions. Most of the time, future generations have trouble managing assets once they have inherited them. By using family meetings as a training ground to start making important family decisions about family wealth, you begin the process of training future generations to handle the wealth they will one day inherit.

Provide “trials” for the next generation to show their ability to make good decisions around money, to use it wisely, and to build trust for future opportunities. In the event mistakes are made, family meetings are a prime opportunity to address the issues in a non-confrontational way, without judgment, and in a way that allows everyone to learn from the error and not make the same mistakes on their own.

Encourage all family members to meet with a financial advisor. If the parents have a plan and directed a family meeting to begin with, it is likely they have been working with an advisor. If the second (and possibly third) generation of the family has not yet started to meet with a financial advisor, it might make sense to strongly encourage this, even if it starts by being funded by the boomer parents.

Getting the future generations of the family started off on the right financial footing is extremely important. And while they can’t count on inheritance from the first generation until they have it, there may be lifetime gifting as part of the plan that they can begin to work with, in addition to their own earnings and savings. And having an advisor as part of their team will be an invaluable tool in the future if/when wealth transfers occur and there are decisions to make about: how to take inherited IRA distributions, what distribution decisions to make on an inherited annuity, the impact of capital gains on the sale of taxable assets if we lose the cost basis step-up on death.

As the old saying goes, the only thing we can count on is “death and taxes.” As I like to say, the only thing we can count on is that as soon as we plan for something, it is likely to change. So having a plan, and a plan that is flexible, with a financial planner who knows the client and can work specifically with their situation when the time comes, might just be the ideal situation for your younger generation family members.

Family meetings are a great place to start, but if you stop with just the meeting, you are likely cutting short your plan, the long-term wealth of your family, and the long-term financial success of your family members. Start with one family meeting and see if you can make it a regular annual or semi-annual occurrence. Use the meetings to pass on information about your plan and update that information as time goes on. In addition, use the meetings to provide information about future inheritance, educate future generations about money and money decision making, and build trust before future family wealth transfers.

If you or your family are interested in engaging in family meetings or are concerned about your families’ upcoming intergenerational wealth transfers and would like assistance, seek the help of a trained financial advisor.

About the author: Sandra D. Adams, CFP®

Sandra D. Adams, CFP®, can be reached at 248-948-7900, Center for Financial Planning, Inc., 24800 Denso Drive, Ste. 300 Southfield, MI 48033. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Center for Financial Planning, Inc. Center for Financial Planning, Inc., is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Any opinions are those of Sandra D. Adams, and not necessarily those of Raymond James.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CFP® (with plaque design) and CFP® (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete the CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

