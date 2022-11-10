How You Can Financially Prepare for a Natural Disaster

By David R. Peters

“I don’t know what to do.” I will never forget the sadness in her voice as she surveyed the seemingly endless piles of debris, broken children’s toys and destruction that seemed to stretch for miles. She seemed to shake herself back to consciousness after getting lost in her thoughts. “Thank you for coming down here,” she said, as she stepped around a wood pile and went to greet her neighbors to start another day of clean-up.

I stood there for a second just letting the magnitude of everything that we were doing sink in. The job just seemed so big. While everyone talked about the clean-up efforts in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, small little towns outside of the city were devastated as well. For the residents of southwestern Mississippi, where I spent my spring break in 2006, the clean-up efforts took much longer than a week or even a month. It took years for them to come back. For those like the woman I spoke to on that March Day, Katrina meant starting over.

The devastation caused by Katrina and more recently, Hurricane Ian, leave us with a sense of how powerless we are against natural disasters. When we see that look of helplessness in someone’s eyes when their home, memories, and life savings have been erased, we can’t help but think about what we would do in their shoes. Would we be able to start over? Is there anything we can do to prepare ourselves ahead of time so that we would not have to?

As a financial adviser, I will be the first to say that planning ahead is important. While there is no perfect plan to prepare yourself for the devastation of a hurricane, wildfire, or earthquake, there are some things that you can do to minimize the damage and get you back on your feet quickly.

Review Your Insurance Policies

Insurance is an easy thing to forget. When our homeowner’s policy comes to us in the mail, we may notice the price (especially if the rate has gone up from the prior year) but not much else. Many people buy homeowners and auto insurance only to comply with state law. However, insurance may be the most important way to get back on your feet after a disaster strikes. In order to be effective though, it needs to be up-to-date and reflect the assets that you actually own.

The basic homeowner’s insurance policy typically has very little coverage for high-value items such as jewelry, artwork, and collectibles. Most people do not have these things in their homes, so the standard insurance policy does not cover them. Therefore, in the instance that an original artwork or a family necklace that has been passed down for generations gets destroyed in a natural disaster, the standard insurance policy may only reimburse a few thousand dollars in damages. This may not be nearly enough! Aside from the sentimental value, the financial loss of such items can take its toll on a household.

High-value items normally need to be covered either as an endorsement to your current homeowner’s policy or under a separate policy altogether. An endorsement is simply an extension or addition to your current policy that allows the insurance company to account for additional coverages that you need beyond what comes standard. It is like asking for additional toppings on your sundae or upgrading your internet service. You are taking what comes with the normal policy and adding to it to fit your unique needs.

The insurance company will specifically list all of your high-value items on a separate schedule that is added to your policy documents. If an endorsement within your current policy is not possible, the insurance company may choose to schedule all of these items out on a different policy altogether (often referred to as an inland marine or scheduled policy). In either case, you will pay a little bit more in premium because of the additional coverage provided. However, you can rest assured that your valuables will be reimbursed for the full amount of what they are worth.

Similarly, it is also important to make sure that your auto insurance policy covers all of the things that can happen in a natural disaster. Many states only require a minimum amount of insurance coverage to comply with state law. This “liability only” or state minimum coverage will often cover your responsibility if you cause an accident, but it will not cover damage caused if you collide with a large rock that has fallen into the road. This claim would only be reimbursed if you have collision coverage. Collision coverage is exactly what it sounds like – it covers you if you run into something while driving.

What if you are not driving though? Let’s say a tree branch falls on your car while you are parked. This claim would not be covered under liability or collision coverages. This claim would be reimbursed only if you have comprehensive (or “other than collision” coverage). Similar to your homeowner’s insurance, auto insurance may not cover every type of accident. Therefore, it is important to know what is covered and what is not.

Get a Safe Deposit Box and Use Cloud-Based Storage

While insurance will financially reimburse you for damage to your property, it will not prevent damage from a natural disaster. Insurance cannot stop the hurricane; it can only pay people back for the damage the water causes. If you have items that you want to protect from any sort of damage, you may want to consider a safe within your home or a safe deposit box at a bank. These will offer additional physical protection in the event of a natural disaster.

The prices of home safes can vary significantly depending on the level of protection you want. And, while the highest-priced safes can offer significant protection, their physical location remains a problem. If the home is completely flooded, the safe will be submerged as well. Access to the safe may be an issue even if the safe remains intact in a natural disaster. A safe deposit box may offer more protection simply because it is not located within your home. For this reason, you may consider purchasing a safe deposit box that is far enough away from the home that a natural disaster is unlikely to reach it.

For important papers, cloud-based storage is usually best. Deeds, titles, important legal documents, and insurance policies should all be scanned and kept in electronic form so that they can be reached easily should a natural disaster strike. Cloud-based storage is generally cheap and widely available. Among the more popular forms of cloud-based storage are Microsoft One Drive, Google Drive, and Dropbox.

Regardless of which option you choose, it is important to remember that electronic papers may still be vulnerable to hackers. Therefore, it is important to password-protect any important documents and utilize dual authentication whenever possible.

Keep Emergency Credit Cards and Quick Sources of Cash

Even if you have your insurance policies up to date and you can easily get to your important documents from the cloud, you may still need to pay for basic supplies after a disaster strikes. For this reason, it is advisable to have an emergency credit card available. Cash can get wet, ripped, or destroyed in a natural disaster, making it worthless. Credit cards are made of plastic or metal and are generally more durable. They can easily be replaced if they do become damaged by simply calling the credit card company. Also, credit cards often carry limits of thousands of dollars, giving the holder a high level of purchasing power that can be easily accessed.

It is also a good idea to maintain an emergency fund as well. Emergency funds are online savings, checking, or money market funds that can be easily used to pay bills, insurance deductibles, or other living expenses after a disaster strikes. Clean-up after a hurricane or earthquake can often take several months. In that time, you will need to pay for food, short-term shelter, and repairs to your home. Therefore, it is best to keep at least 6 months of living expenses available. For example, let’s say that you spend approximately $5,000 per month in living costs, including your mortgage payment, electric bill, food, and other household costs. Your emergency fund should be approximately $30,000 (6 months x $5,000). Keeping an emergency fund will allow you to have quick access to the money you need to get by during clean-up.

It should be said that none of these strategies will keep a natural disaster from happening. We can’t really stop Mother Nature. However, we can be better prepared for the unexpected. By making a few moves now, we can be in the best position possible to get back on our feet quickly without having to start over.

About the author: David R. Peters

David Peters, CPA, CFP®, CLU®, CPCU®, is the founder and owner of Peters Professional Education and Peters Tax Preparation & Consulting, PC. He is also a financial adviser for CFO Capital Management with over fifteen years of experience in financial services, including 3 years in the hedge fund industry and six years in the insurance industry. He regularly teaches courses in accounting, finance, insurance, financial planning, and ethics throughout the United States.