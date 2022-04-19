Navigating a Post-Pandemic Divorce

Divorces are hard. Navigating divorces in a post-pandemic world is an even harder feat. Here's what you need to consider to make your divorce go as smoothly as possible.

By Nicole Wirick, JD

The pandemic taught us many things. We learned about humanity at large, one another, and ourselves. Sadly, some people learned that their marriages were untenable. The lines between work and home blurred as couples were ‘cooped up’ for extended periods of time, often in very close quarters. The restrictions created tension as many households struggled to juggle business and personal obligations, exacerbated by the possibility of children’s remote schooling. If you, or someone you know, are facing a divorce, here are a few portfolio and planning considerations to help you navigate the process.

Asset Equalization and Separation

A divorce requires the identification, valuation, and division of marital assets. Although it sounds simple enough, this can be a very complex exercise.

It’s important to understand which assets are marital assets (earned during the marriage) and non-marital/separate assets (earned prior to marriage or inheritance received during the marriage, so long as they are not commingled with marital assets). Note your state of residence determines the rules of distribution. ‘Community property' states have different rules than ‘equitable distribution' states.

Many people don’t know exactly what they own in their investment portfolios, much less how to separate such assets in an equitable fashion. Some investments are not easily split, and an appropriate equalization strategy should be discussed with a team of experts. An overall review of financial assets will help determine which assets are available if an equalization strategy is considered as opposed to a mere division, such as splitting all assets in half.

The next step is to determine what new accounts to open and the appropriate transfer mechanisms to minimize any tax consequences. Be sure to confirm the new accounts are titled correctly, in the appropriate party’s individual name or trust, and that beneficiaries are aligned with updated estate planning goals.

Taxes Matter

Most couples file their tax return as married filing jointly, which means all income is included on one joint return. After a divorce, each party to the marriage will likely file their taxes individually, as a single taxpayer or head of household. In many instances, income is primarily earned by one party to the marriage while the other party stays home to raise children or maintain the household. After the divorce, the primary income earner is likely to be in a much higher tax bracket than their former spouse. To optimize the split of assets, it’s important to recognize the taxability and income-producing status of each owned asset.

Evaluate New Risks

Effective risk management is an important part of developing a properly coordinated financial plan. After a divorce, it’s common for one or both parties to move into a new residence. Make sure the new home is adequately insured, including necessary riders for items of value such as jewelry, art and collectibles. Additionally, ensure your new policies are coordinated with a personal liability umbrella to serve as a fail-safe to protect your other assets in case a claim exceeds home or auto insurance liability coverage limits.

If you plan to stay in your existing home (or purchase a new home), the divorce decree often requires that a mortgage is refinanced, or a new mortgage is taken out in the divorcing party’s individual name. If the homeowner does not have an income stream that will support a mortgage without alimony, work with a qualified home loan officer to determine the requisite duration of alimony payments to secure a mortgage. Work these terms into your decree to ensure all parties meet their financial obligation.

Estate Planning

A divorce requires a complete overall of your estate plan, which generally includes five documents: will, revocable living trust, durable power of attorney, medical power of attorney, and living will.

Prior to a divorce, many spouses serve as each other’s agents, making financial or medical decisions on their spouse’s behalf if they’re unable to do so. Be sure to update powers of attorney to designate a new agent post-divorce.

Another consideration is who should inherit your assets upon your death. Be sure to update your will and trust as well as beneficiary designations on assets that pass outside of your will or trust, e.g., qualified retirement accounts, IRAs, life insurance policies, etc.

A divorce can turn your world upside down. It’s important to pause and examine your new goals as an individual. Once you revisit articulated objectives, determine which resources you have to help you accomplish them.

If you’re still in the accumulation phase of your life, determine how much to save to retire comfortably and meet your other goals, such as children’s education. Establish automatic savings mechanisms to ‘pay yourself first’ like you would any other bill or obligation.

If you’re in the distribution phase, identify where your income will come from and how it’s taxed. Set a safe spending target based on your resources, develop a budget and to stick to it.

Don’t forget to collaborate with your team of experts throughout the divorce process. It takes a village, and no one should have to go it alone. Your divorce attorney, financial planner, loan officer, estate planning attorney and CPA are all critical members of the team that will help you navigate the journey ahead.

About the author: Nicole Gopoian Wirick, JD, CFP®

Nicole Gopoian Wirick, JD, CFP®, is the founder and president of Prosperity Wealth Strategies, a registered investment adviser, in Birmingham, Michigan. Nicole is a fee-only financial planner who believes a successful advisory relationship involves compassionate conversations and planning tenacity.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

