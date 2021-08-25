Evaluating the Four Major Long-term Care Planning Solutions in the Marketplace

Rona Loshak, a founding partner of Karp Loshak Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Brokerage, discusses in part two of a two-part Retirement Daily video series the four major insurance solutions for long-term care planning.

Rona Loshak, a founding partner of Karp Loshak Long-Term Care Insurance Solutions Brokerage, discusses in part two of a two-part Retirement Daily video series the four major insurance solutions for long-term care planning: stand-alone plans; state partnership plans; hybrid plans; and annuities and life insurance with long-term care or chronic illness riders.

Watch Part One: Four Reasons Why Long-term Care Should Be Part of Your Comprehensive Financial Plan.