Estate Planning and Inflation: How to Protect Your Assets

Everyone is feeling the sting of inflation nowadays. Whether it’s at the gas pump, the grocery store, or the mall, it seems like inflation has reached every corner of consumers’ lives.

Many Americans don’t realize just how much inflation affects estate planning. This is primarily because people don’t know how much things cost until it’s time to spend money. The assets in your estate plan should also grow over time, so you should keep an eye on whether it’s actually growing or not.

Inflation is a general increase in prices that results in a decrease in our purchasing power. Inflation particularly affects your estate plan when the value of your assets grows at a smaller rate than the rate of inflation, which devalues the estate.

The purpose of estate planning is to manage an individual's assets so they can be used by their beneficiaries in the event of their death. Managing, or periodically revisiting, your estate plan is critical to make sure your plan offers the maximum benefit for your beneficiaries.

Tips to Protect Your Estate Plan and Beat Inflation

Review your plan

Reviewing your plan means taking a detailed look at all the assets contained in it, whether it’s cash, real estate, or any other asset. Evaluate your portfolio by reviewing each asset, its current worth, and the change in its value since the last time you reviewed your plan.

Look at investment vehicles like stocks and bonds, and the behavior of those markets over time to decide whether your current investment strategy needs tweaking.

Consider Taxes

One of the hidden dangers of inflation is how it can affect tax liability. One of the prices that increase during periods of inflation is the price of real estate. If you have real estate as part of your investment portfolio, the increase in value of that real estate could expose your beneficiaries to future tax liability.

Another way to avoid tax liability is by considering vehicles like irrevocable trusts and charitable trusts in your estate planning. With real estate in an irrevocable trust, for example, the appreciated value of the real estate does not increase your taxable estate.

Using tools like trusts can keep your estate intact while reducing your tax liability. Inflation’s bite is bad enough without the government reaping the benefits of it as well.

Diversify

The less diversified your estate plan is, the less flexibility you have with it. The adage of not putting all your eggs in one basket is particularly true for estate and retirement planning.

Spreading your investments across stocks, bonds, real estate, and other vehicles like insurance can protect your assets, ensure growth, and increase liquidity. Stocks, while more volatile, have generally larger returns when they go up. Bonds generally don’t experience the volatility that stocks experience, so they may be a good choice for conservative investors. One can consider purchasing I bonds, in which the rate of return is adjusted for inflation.

Real estate offers several different investment options. For example, real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow investors to invest in real estate but retain more liquidity than if they purchased a property. While an insurance policy itself doesn’t hedge against inflation, if your insurance policy pays a dividend, that can act as a hedge.

Retirement, Financial, and Estate Plans: What to Keep in Mind

Your Future Goals

Changes in the economic landscape can greatly affect the decisions you make about your retirement and estate planning. Those decisions should always be made with your goals in mind.

Your goals will determine the needs of you and your beneficiaries at points such as your retirement or death. At the least, you should review your retirement and estate planning with your financial and investment professionals annually.

Liquidity and Life Insurance: The “Plan B” Vehicles

Liquidity, or having cash readily available, is vital during economic downturns. Having liquidity baked into your investment strategy can help you ride out bear markets without adversely affecting your retirement and estate planning.

A liquidity strategy incorporates having a percentage of your investments in vehicles easily convertible to cash like savings accounts and bonds. This gives you easy access to cash when you need it, letting the rest of your investments remain in long-term growth vehicles.

Life insurance is one of the vehicles that allow you to harness its cash value. Traditionally, life insurance policies provide liquidity to your beneficiaries at the time of your death, but some life insurance policies have a cash surrender value. This means your policy allows you to you access cash while you’re still alive.

Patience and Protection

Take a look with a qualified professional at these options. Be proactive, not reactive, when it comes to investing. Making informed decisions makes an already stable estate plan better. Making rash, knee-jerk decisions result in a portfolio not realizing its full potential.

You don’t have to make investment decisions immediately and should always carefully consider your choices. Strong retirement and estate plans always consider times of adversity.

Prioritize Estate Planning During Inflation

Having a solid estate plan in place ensures you, your beneficiaries, and your assets are protected during economic downturns. Inflation is something that is largely predictable and quantifiable, which means it can be accounted for in an investment strategy.

Include qualified professionals such as financial planners, investment strategists, and attorneys in your planning as they can give advice, present options, and suggest course corrections to make your retirement and estate plan work to its full potential.

When Sabine is not working with her clients, she provides legal guidance on her Podcast and YouTube show, “The Ambitious Legacy Podcast.” Recently, Sabine has published her first book titled, “You’re Richer Than You Think: A Step by Step Guide to building a lasting financial legacy for your family.” She also manages the legal affairs of a nonprofit organization, “Marie’s Food Pantry,” whose mission is to fight hunger in the poorest neighborhoods of Haiti by providing daily hot meals to the community. Sabine is a wife and mother and resides in Nassau County, NY. To learn more, please visit www.theambitiouslegacyfirm.com.