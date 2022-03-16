Skip to main content
Retirement Daily Learning Center: Estate Planning Essentials
Estate Planning and Inheritances

Setting your children and grandchildren up for financial success requires deep consideration and planning.

By Thom Rindahl, CFP

It makes me sick! After working with a couple for years, seeing them navigate the complexities of life and establish a substantial nest egg for themselves and a bit of a legacy for the kids and grandchildren, the kids blow it all! Mom and Dad pass and within no time... *poof!* all the money (or at least most of it) is gone. I have seen this on more than one occasion. This is why, when I sit down with my clients, I ask them to take a good objective look at who will be inheriting and whether there are any concerns regarding those individuals’ financial behavior.

Thom Rindahl

Occasionally, I will get the cavalier response of “whatever they do with the money is up to them.” Ok, that’s fine if you are taking that approach, going in with eyes wide open. But if you want to see your children and grandchildren better off and getting a leg up in life compared to where you started, then a bit more consideration is needed.

Fortunately, most of my clients do really take this to heart. In a couple of cases, we did need to make some adjustments to their plans. In one case, my client came to the realization that his daughter was never going to mature into the responsible adult he hoped she would become. Having his trust amended solved the issue by allowing his daughter to draw income while never invading the principal. In another case, the parents took a more extreme measure. They made one final financial gesture of a gift to their son and left the rest of their wealth to the charities that were important to them. As you can imagine, they weren’t planning many family get-togethers around the holidays.

Obviously, nobody wants to think the worst, but it is worth asking the simple question, “Are they responsible?” If the children or grandchildren are displaying poor judgement, then a bit of prudent planning will avoid a lifetime of work being squandered on reckless spending, gambling, divorce settlements, failed business ventures, foolish investment schemes, etc., etc., etc.

Talk to your financial and legal advisors. Benefit your loved ones, but protect your nest egg.

About the author: Thomas Rindahl

Thomas Rindahl, PhD, MBA, CLU®, ChFC®, CFP®, LUTCF, BFATM, is a financial advisor in Tempe, AZ. Through comprehensive and holistic financial planning, he has helped his clients to navigate the twists and turns of life for over 20 years.

Securities offered through Securities America, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through PFG Advisors. TruWest Wealth Management Services, TruWest® Credit Union, Securities America, and PFG Advisors are separate entities. Securities, insurance, and advisory offered through Securities America, PFG Advisors or their affiliates are: Not NCUA insured. No credit union guarantee. Not credit union deposits or obligations. May lose value. 

