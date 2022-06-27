Is COBRA the best option for you right now, in this moment?

If you’ve left your employer or you’re about to leave your employer, should you sign up for COBRA or enroll in an Affordable Care Act health insurance plan?

According to the Labor Department, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) “gives workers and their families who lose their health benefits the right to choose to continue group health benefits provided by their group health plan for limited periods of time under certain circumstances such as voluntary or involuntary job loss, reduction in the hours worked, the transition between jobs, death, divorce, and other life events.”

According to the Labor Department, “COBRA generally requires that group health plans sponsored by employers with 20 or more employees in the prior year offer employees and their families the opportunity for a temporary extension of health coverage (called continuation coverage) in certain instances where coverage under the plan would otherwise end.”

Workers have 60 days to sign up for COBRA, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said in an interview. But whether it’s a good idea to enroll in COBRA versus, say, in an Affordable Care Act plan requires reviewing a variety of factors, including affordability.

For instance, “qualified individuals may be required to pay the entire premium for coverage up to 102% of the cost to the plan,” according to the Labor Department. And for a family, the premiums could exceed $1,000 per month, said Oh.

Another factor to consider is whether you qualify for an advanced premium tax credit (APTC) if you enroll in an ACA plan. The APTC is a tax credit you can take in advance to lower your monthly health insurance payment or premium, according to HealthCare.gov.

“It can be complicated because of the sheer number of dollars,” said Oh. “A (COBRA) plan can be very expensive versus a possibly a much lower health insurance plan using your Marketplace.”

Other factors to consider are the doctors in the network, the drugs on the formulary, and the like, said Oh.

And, ultimately, “you’re trying to reduce the overall dollars that you spend on premiums plus the possible cost for healthcare expenses,” said Oh.