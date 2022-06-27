Skip to main content
Enrolling in COBRA: What You Should Consider
Enrolling in COBRA: What You Should Consider

Crunch the Numbers Before Enrolling in COBRA

Is COBRA the best option for you right now, in this moment?

If you’ve left your employer or you’re about to leave your employer, should you sign up for COBRA or enroll in an Affordable Care Act health insurance plan?

According to the Labor Department, the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) “gives workers and their families who lose their health benefits the right to choose to continue group health benefits provided by their group health plan for limited periods of time under certain circumstances such as voluntary or involuntary job loss, reduction in the hours worked, the transition between jobs, death, divorce, and other life events.”

According to the Labor Department, “COBRA generally requires that group health plans sponsored by employers with 20 or more employees in the prior year offer employees and their families the opportunity for a temporary extension of health coverage (called continuation coverage) in certain instances where coverage under the plan would otherwise end.”

Workers have 60 days to sign up for COBRA, Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said in an interview. But whether it’s a good idea to enroll in COBRA versus, say, in an Affordable Care Act plan requires reviewing a variety of factors, including affordability.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

For instance, “qualified individuals may be required to pay the entire premium for coverage up to 102% of the cost to the plan,” according to the Labor Department. And for a family, the premiums could exceed $1,000 per month, said Oh.

Another factor to consider is whether you qualify for an advanced premium tax credit (APTC) if you enroll in an ACA plan. The APTC is a tax credit you can take in advance to lower your monthly health insurance payment or premium, according to HealthCare.gov.

“It can be complicated because of the sheer number of dollars,” said Oh. “A (COBRA) plan can be very expensive versus a possibly a much lower health insurance plan using your Marketplace.”

Other factors to consider are the doctors in the network, the drugs on the formulary, and the like, said Oh.

And, ultimately, “you’re trying to reduce the overall dollars that you spend on premiums plus the possible cost for healthcare expenses,” said Oh.

You may also like

Planning for Healthcare Costs in Retirement

pexels-karolina-grabowska-4226769_adobe_express

Adviser and former physician Ken Waltzer breaks down healthcare costs and ways to spend less in retirement.

5 Essential Healthcare and Estate Planning Documents You Need

pexels-pixabay-357514_adobe_express

Adviser Timothy Bogert details five essential healthcare and estate planning documents that will bring awareness of your wishes and goals to your family and your team of advisers, making transitions easier for everyone.

The Ultimate Primer on Health Savings Accounts

money thumbnail

Dana Anspach of Sensible Money explains in this Q&A with Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell what a health savings account is, how to use an HSA, when to begin drawing down the money in an HSA, and how to invest the money in an HSA.

pexels-sora-shimazaki-5668869
Your Money

Crunch the Numbers Before Enrolling in COBRA

By Robert Powell, CFPjust now
pexels-andrea-piacquadio-3823497
Your Money

Should I Transfer Company Stock to My Kids?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor5 hours ago
pexels-olia-danilevich-5088017_adobe_express
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Jun 19 - 25

By Retirement DailyJun 25, 2022
pexels-nataliya-vaitkevich-6120166
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Part B Premiums Will Stay in Place in 2022 But Drop In 2023

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 24, 2022
pexels-photo-701801
NexGen Money

Recession-Proof Your Financial Future by Investing in Yourself

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 24, 2022
pexels-thuan-vo-8181770
News & Commentary

EARN Act Update

By Retirement DailyJun 23, 2022
ask bob
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can a Qualified Charitable Distribution Reduce Taxable Income and Help Avoid IRMAA?

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 23, 2022
Member Exclusive
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What Happens If Social Security Runs Out?

By Robert Powell, CFPJun 22, 2022
pexels-photo-7680625
NexGen Money

4 Effective Ways to Boost Your Income

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorJun 22, 2022