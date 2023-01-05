Similar to a potential buyer or investor who wants to minimize risk in their purchase, you should do your due diligence as the seller. Here are 7 steps to follow.

By Chris Giambrone, CFP

When you’re thinking about selling your business, there’s a lot on your mind. Not only are you preparing for retirement and a very different day-to-day lifestyle, but you want to make sure your business thrives after it leaves your hands.

That’s why you’ll need to find the right buyer and ensure your business is ready to sell.

Similar to a potential buyer or investor who wants to minimize risk in their purchase, you may want to do your due diligence as the seller. We suggest that you begin thinking like a buyer before you even put your business on the market. Not only that, but it’s going to help you make sure your business lands in the right hands.

Not sure where to start? Read on for seven due diligence checklist items for business owners selling their businesses.

What Is Due Diligence?

Due diligence is the process of doing your homework to mitigate any risks before taking action. For example, an employer may seek background checks on new hires, and a homebuyer will usually get a home inspection before closing the sale.

Buyers and investors — if they’re wise — will do due diligence before making a large investment. They want to learn as much as they can and mitigate as much risk as possible before investing. As a seller, you’ll want to be prepared for potential buyers doing their due diligence.

Due diligence checklist items vary by industry but usually include legal, financial, and organizational information. They could also include examining physical assets, contracts, customer information, intellectual property, and real estate.

Buyers will probably expect to see all of this information and will review it with a professional. But buyers aren’t the only ones who should be focusing on due diligence. You, the seller, should consider doing your due diligence, too.

Due Diligence Checklist for Selling a Business

While the generic checklist of due diligence items helps get your ducks in a row, you’ll want to dig a little deeper when preparing for the sale of your business. As a seller, you can anticipate what buyers will be looking for. Below, we’ve narrowed down the seven areas of due diligence that you’ll want to focus on:

1. Growth

It may sound obvious, but sellers are going to want to see that your business has grown, is growing, and has potential for future growth.

Compile and be ready to share your business’ financial projections, revenue growth, and gross profit growth. But also consider: How are you keeping up with your company’s growth? Do you have the capacity to keep growing? And will a potential buyer be able to keep up with your rate of growth?

Buyers will want to see that your business has the capacity to grow, but that it’s not growing too fast to keep up with.

2. Diversified revenue streams (including recurring revenue)

Take stock of your revenue streams. One of the most important things a potential buyer will be looking at is the reliability and diversity of your business’s revenue.

How many different revenue streams are there in your business? Generally, more revenue streams lend more financial security to your business. As the common saying goes, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

Recurring revenue is an important asset to your business, and you’ll want to pay special attention when communicating this to buyers. Recurring revenue flows at predictable intervals, it’s stable and expected. Examples of recurring revenue include income from long-term contracts or subscription fees. Recurring revenue is attractive to buyers because it provides a sense of security.

When doing your due diligence as a seller, make sure to capitalize on your business’ recurring revenue streams. Is there a way to create more of them? Focus on highlighting this type of revenue when communicating with potential buyers.

3. Profit margins

Profit margins are a crucial selling point when it comes to your business. A buyer needs to verify that a business is profitable before moving forward with a purchase.

As soon as you’re thinking of selling, get honest with your profit margins. (Hopefully, you already are). Are they attractive to potential buyers? If not, how can you improve them before putting your business on the market?

Possible improvements might come from things like:

Using software to make communication and scheduling more efficient

Automating or outsourcing administrative tasks

Investing in your team to improve retention and reduce time spent hiring

Some improvements to profit margins are long-term fixes, so the farther in advance you can take these actions, the better.

4. Team culture

Team culture can be easy to overlook when doing your due diligence as a seller, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Buyers most likely won’t want to move forward with a purchase if they can’t identify with the culture of a business.

One of the most obvious indicators of a business’s team culture is overall employee satisfaction. What is your employee retention rate? Are your employees happy? Do you go the extra mile to invest in them — in terms of generous pay, benefits, and training?

Great team culture is a huge asset when it comes to selling your business, so make sure you take the time to invest in it.

5. Strong financial reporting

As a small business owner, you understand the importance of financial reporting. But being financially organized is even more critical when preparing to sell your business.

Potential buyers will ask to see all of your business’s financial statements, and they’ll likely work with a professional to verify them. You can anticipate this process and make sure everything’s in good shape by having your documents organized and audited ahead of time.

Here’s what buyers will likely be asking for:

Tax returns

Balance sheets

Cashflow statements

Accounts receivable

Accounts payable

Credit history

Debt disclosure statements

Advertising costs

The more transparent and organized you are, the more value potential buyers will see.

6. Systematized operations

Take a look at how your business operates. Do you have systems in place to keep business on track and organized? Or does the business rely on you, the owner, and the “systems” inside your head?

Your business will look more attractive to potential buyers if they can clearly see how it runs, and imagine themselves running it. They want to see that they can easily step into ownership without any major hiccups.

Dust off and improve your organizational chart and operating manual. Make sure everything is clear and up to date. If there are gaps in any processes, make sure to fill them. A business with organized, optimized systems is a lot more valuable than one without.

7. Innovation

Regardless of how long you’ve been in business, innovation is key. Sure, you may know what you’re doing, you might even be the best out there. But innovation is crucial to attracting a great buyer at a great price.

To focus on innovation, think about what technology you’re using (or could be using) to make your business as efficient as possible. Is there any technology you should invest in before putting your business on the market?

What about software? Are there processes you could automate to help save time and money?

And finally, is your business keeping up with, or at least considering current industry trends? Eco-friendly construction, for example, continues to gain popularity, and focusing on sustainability could give your business a competitive edge when it goes on the market.

Prepare to Sell Your Business by Doing Your Due Diligence

When selling your business, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all that goes into such a big transition. But the more you can showcase your business to potential buyers, the more likely they’ll be interested in buying. And by focusing on these 7 areas, you can make sure you’re covering your due diligence checklist for selling a business.

About the author: Christopher C. Giambrone, CFP®, AIF®

Chris Giambrone is a co-founder of CG CapitalTM, a boutique wealth management firm based in New Hartford, N.Y. He is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and Accredited Investment Fiduciary®(AIF®). Chris has also earned a Certificate in Retirement Planning from the Wharton School of Finance at the University of Pennsylvania.

Content in this material is for general information only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.