Dreading Income Tax Season? Try Planning Instead

Do you feel Uncle Sam looming over you, waiting to cause devastating damage as soon as tax season hits? Well, there are ways to plan for taxes that can reduce your overall, lifetime tax burden... and to get Uncle Sam to stop being so frightening.

By Maryann Vognild, CFP

Do you find yourself approaching tax season with a sense of dread? Unsure if you will owe thousands of dollars to Uncle Sam? Have you been disappointed that the large refund you expected disappeared for indecipherable reasons? We tend to think of taxes as a once-a-year event and as something opaque or unknowable beforehand. Fortunately, there are ways to plan for taxes. And when you do, you give yourself an opportunity to take proactive steps to reduce your overall, lifetime tax burden.

Maryann Vognild

“Tax planning” may mean different things to different people. To some, it means avoiding short-term capital gains. To others, it may mean looking at tax brackets to determine if it makes sense to own municipal bonds. To me, tax planning involves:

Projecting income for a given year. Making knowledgeable decisions about future income and tax events. Determining what, if anything, can be done to lower the overall tax paid.

Projecting Income

Producing a tax projection each year can show you the tax impact of changes in income. Financial professionals often have software for this purpose, and online calculators can also help you get an estimate. I’ve even seen spreadsheets used to model tax situations and compare them. Using prior years’ tax forms is possible, but be aware of changes to the law from one year to another that may impact the forms. Depending on the tool, it may or may not include state and local taxes.

Starting with projected tax for an “as-is” scenario is the first step. Often, your prior year’s tax return is a logical starting point. The as-is scenario should include everything you already know and reasonable expectations about the current tax year. This will give many taxpayers more insight than they had previously regarding their upcoming taxes.

Once you have an as-is scenario in place, use it to begin forming a “plan” scenario. Many things between the as-is and plan scenarios will not change. But update any additional income and/or deductions that you are considering so they show up on your bottom line. This comparison becomes the tool for decision-making.

Common pieces of information to review from your prior year’s tax return or current year tax projection include:

Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) – This is the total income line on your tax return (2020 Form 1040, line 9).

Modified Adjusted Gross Income (MAGI) – This is an income calculation based on AGI (above) modified for other programs (like Medicare premiums, Affordable Care Act subsidies, education credits, childcare credits, IRA contributions, etc.). The modifications are unique to each calculation.

Taxable Income – This is the income you pay tax on (2020 Form 1040, line 15). It is usually AGI lowered by the standard deduction or itemized deductions.

Tax Bracket – The U.S. tax code specifies tiered tax rate brackets. Even those whose income places them in the highest bracket can take advantage of all the lower brackets. This is the nominal cost of the next $1 of ordinary income, but it may not include all adjustments.

Marginal Tax Rate – This is the tax cost of the next $1 of income. This is not listed on the tax return. Due to interactions between different parts of the tax code, this may be above or below the rate of your tax bracket. It’s important to calculate this when contemplating changes.

Knowledgeable Decision-Making

We know about tax increases coming in 2026 because the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) lowered income taxes for individuals only temporarily. This is unusual; normally we must guess where tax rates are going and how far. For now, you can assess your current tax situation in light of the future increases already in the law. The exact income where each bracket starts is slightly different between the current and pre-TCJA law, but for most people, the boundaries are very close. The comparable brackets are:

For anyone who is currently in the 12% tax bracket, the change to 15% represents a 25% increase in taxes. For those expected to be in the future 28% tax bracket, the current 24% tax bracket represents savings of 16.7%. Any income that can be accelerated into years prior to 2026 represents a significant tax savings. However, make sure that accelerating income doesn’t have any unintended consequences.

Lowering Overall, Lifetime Taxes

Many retirees and pre-retirees expect that income and taxes will be lower in retirement. This is not the case for many taxpayers in the middle to higher-income brackets, and it may or may not be the case for you. For some who retire before they are eligible for (or choose to start taking) Social Security, income may indeed be lower for a time. These lower-income years are an opportunity to generate additional income at lower rates to avoid future taxation at higher rates. Accelerating IRA income through partial Roth conversions during low tax years may help you avoid unnecessarily large Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) in the future.

Possible changes to consider between your as-is scenario and your plan often involve income or deductions. Examples of income include:

Roth conversions

Capital gains/losses

Annuity distributions

Employer stock option exercises

Deductions may include:

Capital losses

Deductible IRA contributions

Health savings account contributions

Charitable contributions (including to donor-advised funds or transfers of appreciated securities held over 365 days)

Qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) from IRAs for those over 70½

Accelerating depreciation

This is also the time to review withholding from wages or retirement distributions to avoid penalties or excessive refunds. The self-employed can make wise choices on how large their estimated payments need to be throughout the year.

Sometimes, a mix-and-match approach can allow you to align a deduction with an income increase. Examples of this could include offsetting part of a Roth conversion with capital losses or using a large charitable donation to a donor-advised fund to offset income from employer equity compensation. In any case, the most effective solutions often arise when your needs are identified and planned for in advance, perhaps over many years.

There are some pitfalls that can cause higher marginal tax rates. Things to watch for include:

Some credits and deductions phase out as income increases, including education credits, Affordable Care Act (ACA) credits, child tax credits, and childcare credits.

Increasing ordinary income can push long-term capital gains rates from 0% to 15%, or from 15% to 20%.

Social Security phase-in will make more than $1 taxable for each $1 increase in income.

Medicare premiums are based on income from two years prior and IRMAA brackets do not match tax brackets. Start watching your IRMAA bracket at 63 if you will enroll in Medicare Part B and/or Part D at age 65.

After age 72, Roth conversions are not allowed until your RMD is satisfied.

To include a QCD in your RMD, make sure it happens before your RMD is completely distributed.

Income taxes are often a household’s largest annual expenditure. This expenditure can be quantified, and to an extent, managed. Any changes will be unique to the individual, couple or family. This is where an as-is versus plan comparison can allow you to project each marginal change against your expected future tax rate. Everyone has a “low-for-me” tax rate, especially when viewed in the context of your larger financial life plan.

If you ask a professional to do this work for you, be sure to agree, in advance, on the definition of tax planning and what it can do for your long-term financial outlook.

About the author: Maryann Vognild, CFP®

As a Wealth Advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Maryann Vognild, CFP®, works with clients to design a holistic financial plan that implements evidence-based investment and planning strategies oriented around their aspirations for the future and what’s most important in their lives.

