I’ve often wondered about the dynamics of successful family businesses and how things really work from the inside out. The stories are many about families blown apart from internal strife, jealousy, and lack of structure. Often, the second generation is given “top” positions and “top” dollar without having earned the role or money. A lack of motivation, bad financial habits, and no sense of buy-in can be the result of the first generation making bad decisions as it relates to the second generation.

My friends and fraternity brothers, Jimmy and Jeremy, grew up in a successful family business that was recently sold by their father. The financial considerations and action plan we’ve developed will help guide them as they enter the next chapter of their lives.