Disinherit the IRS Under the CARES Act

I bet you were excited to learn that the new CARES Act waived the taking of your required minimum distribution (RMD) from your retirement accounts in the calendar year of 2020. Who wants to pay the tax on it, right? But the real question is not whether you have to take the distribution, but whether you should take the distribution.

Under the CARES Act, a taxpayer who is collecting on a retirement account maintained by their employer or an individual retirement plan is not required to take their minimum distribution as they have had to previously. This is true even if this would have been their first year to do so, such as those who turned age 70 ½ in 2019, and, post-Secure Act, those who are age 72 this year.