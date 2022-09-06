Is Cryptocurrency Dead?

Last November, the world was riding an all-time crypto high — new coins showed substantial promise, millions of dollars for a JPEG of a monkey seemed slightly less ludicrous, many businesses started to accept tokens as a form of payment, and countries even accepted Bitcoin as legal tender. The promise was endless: from using NFTS as new ways to support the arts, picking coins that were seemingly “stable” (and therefore less volatile) by being pegged to the U.S. dollar, and even buying mortgage products via blockchain all seemed like worthy reasons for gaining a stake in crypto. It wasn’t just hearsay — Bitcoin ( (~BTCUSD) ) was named the highest-performing asset class of the decade by March 2021.

Besides, once top government officials, financial leaders, celebrities, and other high-profile figures flaunted their gains from investing in the cryptoverse, who wouldn’t be at least open to the idea of sharing a slice of the pie?

But since November, it’s been nothing but carnage: crypto has lost two-thirds of its value and in the process wiped out life savings, exchange platforms, and public faith in the system.

At the moment, there’s quite a bit of debate about the current state of affairs for crypto, with some saying the latest tulip-mania bubble has permanently popped and others saying it’s a healthy market downturn. So, what does all this mean for investors? Should those owning crypto hold or sell or buy even more? Should those sitting on the sidelines jump in?

First, let’s explain the crash of crypto, dubbed the “crypto winter” of the past few months. It seems that so many variables have contributed to the tanking of its value. On the macro scale, recession patterns as GDP fell for a second quarter in 2022 have made everyone a little more conservative when it comes to their investments. In peak pandemic times, and back when interest rates were low, investing in the cryptosphere didn’t seem like a bad idea. This was especially true for young investors, many of whom were collecting stimulus checks, and deciding to invest some of that cash made sense.

But as recession loomed and interest rates increased, prices sank. At its peak in November 2021, the price of one Bitcoin was over $65,000, compared to this summer, where it is currently at around $20,000.

Lastly, some industry-wide happenings have further shrunk the limited stability the cryptosphere has to offer.

The culprit — liquidity issues. Exacerbated by lenders and the falling price of coins, including that of stablecoin UST, have caused major exchanges to file for bankruptcy and halt transactions. In June, major crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) defaulted on a loan to prominent brokerage firm Voyager Digital ( (VYGVF) - Get Voyager Digital Ltd Report) for more than $670 million. Voyager has since filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has since stopped transactions. While the platform claims that USD deposits will be eventually returned to investors, full access to their crypto holdings isn’t guaranteed, resulting in millions lost to those who used the service.

Similar woes have impacted Celsius ( (CELH) - Get Celsius Holdings Inc. Report) one of the largest crypto lending platforms. Once with more than $25 billion in assets under management, it now has only $167 million in “cash on hand” and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-July. According to a CNBC report, it owes users more than $4.7 billion.

Hence these lending platforms, where users are promised unreasonably high interest rates for crypto deposited into accounts (sometimes up to over 18%) have proven to be an incredibly risky way to earn a return.

Unlike a traditional U.S. bank, in which deposit funds are insured by the FDIC, these exchanges are not. This means that once the crypto platforms don’t have enough liquidity to pay out their investors, the funds are usually lost. Reports of retail investors losing thousands seemingly overnight highlight the reality of unsecured funds.

“Leverage is a dangerous tool,” says Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise Asset Management, which offers the world’s first cryptocurrency index fund. “And the lesson there is there's no free lunch. If you're earning a very high yield, you are taking on a very high risk. Otherwise, the yield wouldn't exist.”

Furthermore, the purportedly lessened risk of investing in “stablecoin” UST also proved to be a fatal mistake, as the coin once pegged to $1 worth of Luna tokens is now worth about 3 cents.

U.S. regulators are faced with demands to provide comprehensive sets of rules for stablecoins, which by name are intended to be less volatile than their token relatives. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called upon Congress to provide “a regulatory framework to guard against the risks” of the coins during UST’s collapse in May.

Additionally, both the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are also attempting to define how crypto should be classified, and whether the asset should be considered a commodity or security.

“Classification of these assets is the baseline,” says Maxim Galash, CIO of Coinchange, a Defi Fintech company that offers “yield for customers through blockchain-based financial instruments.” “Is Bitcoin a security? Is Ethereum a utility? Is a stablecoin a currency?”

However, even the Fed seems to heed attention to the possible use cases of blockchain-based currency as a mainstream tool. Currently, the Federal Reserve is researching the possibility of establishing its own digital currency, called central bank digital currency, or CBDC. According to an analysis paper published by the agency in January, CBDCs would be “a digital liability of a central bank that is widely available to the general public” and could be “analogous to a digital form of paper money."

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

It is speculated that a stablecoin backed by the Fed would “would offer the general public broad access to digital money that is free from credit risk and liquidity risk” and use cases could include peer-to-peer payment and cross-border remittances, according to the Fed’s analysis report.

Galash says that despite USTs tanking, there’s substantial promise in stablecoins. “I believe the adoption of crypto is going to happen through stablecoins,” he says, “if people can use it on a daily basis.”

By Sept. 5, a more comprehensive report to President Biden on the possibility of CBDCs is due, with updates including law enforcement implications, impacts on consumers, and environmental considerations, as per Executive Order 14067.

However, the question remains: Is crypto still an asset for retail investors? Unsurprisingly, despite its tanking, industry leaders still believe so.

“Crypto has gone through five 50% U.S. pullbacks [a temporary reversal in the price of an asset or a security] over the last five years,” says Hougan. “And over that time period, it's still been the best-performing asset class in the world. So crypto is a very volatile asset with big ups and big downs. We happen to be going through a big down period.”

This sentiment mirrors that of the popular “HODL” (a purposely misspelled acronym for Hold On for Dear Life) mentality amongst investors. According to Hougan, he says that “the worst is behind us.”

The army of true believers stems from the endless possible uses of crypto and larger blockchain capability. “If you think of the early days of the Internet, early days of Amazon, it was extremely volatile. If you think of Apple, it nearly went bankrupt, right? Early-stage technologies are always volatile,” Hougan says, imagining a future where cross-border payments take mere seconds rather than two business days.

So, does this mean running out to buy coins now that the price is at a low?

Likely not. Experts on both sides of the crypto debate seem to agree that the key here is based on risk tolerance and diversification. According to a 2022 report, “a quarter investment in bitcoin has been about as volatile as an investment in the S&P 500.” It goes for all investing, but most importantly crypto: Don’t invest in more than you can afford to lose.

“The number one lesson in investing is always diversification,” says Mark Williams, a finance professor at Boston University and risk-management practitioner who testified to the House of Representatives about the risks associated with Bitcoin in 2014.

“Commodities, like gold and cryptocurrencies, could play a certain role, but not an oversized role in investing. And I think some investors actually end up taking too much risk by putting most of their investments in cryptocurrency and I think that's really the harm.”

It seems that the message echoed by experts is that one should steer clear of using crypto as a mass-market gambling tool and rather look at said investments as an opportunity to fund future innovation in the space.

“I really think for most investors, the right crypto allocation is in the single digits,” Hougan adds.

It seems that the real value and long-term investment opportunity that crypto offers is based on the blockchain purpose it can represent. However, though some liken buying into crypto as funding the next Google or Amazon, Williams reminds investors that it’s not an apples-to-oranges comparison.

“The reality is, you're not getting an equity ownership,” said Williams. “You're not getting a piece of the ownership at all; you're getting a piece of an idea that may or may not be successful.”

If investors buy in (or remain holding assets), experts agree that seeking qualified custodians and taking the extra step to ensure that funds are held in a secure place is paramount, especially after news of even more large-scale wallet hacks.

This means being cautious of unregulated platforms, new tokens (that can easily be scams, see “rug pull” examples), unregistered securities, and transferring funds to unknown users. It’s also a good idea to find crypto banks that are federally chartered and exchanges that are licensed in the United States (though laws are currently obscure) and comply with financial regulations.

As for large-scale crypto adoption? It seems there’s a ways to go. With regulation, though sometimes deemed antithetical to the “decentralized finance” movement, we may see blockchain as another aspect of everyday finance.