As a young person entering the workforce during a recession, navigating your finances can be difficult. Where do you start? What accounts do you open? How much should you be saving towards retirement? These are all factors that come into play when crafting your first financial budget. In order to be financially successful in the future, regardless of the state of the economy, you have to start good habits with money now.

Identify Goals

The first step to creating your successful financial budget is identifying your goals. These goals, short and long-term, are solely determined by your wishes, habits, and balance of income and expenses.

Often there are multiple goals that you have when you start collecting paychecks every month. There are “competing goals when you’re first starting off – paying off debt, paying for that home, wanting to enjoy your life, and also saving for retirement,” said Lauren Wybar, CFP®, senior financial advisor, Vanguard Personal Advisor Services of Malvern, PA.

It’s crucial in the beginning to categorize and prioritize which goals you want to achieve now versus later and develop your plan to achieve them from there.

“I think the most common challenge that individuals and families come to us with is they have a goal in mind, but they don’t have a plan and they don’t know where to start, they don’t know how to start,” said Jenn Sirois, vice president and branch leader for Fidelity Investments of Boston, MA. “We’re focused on helping them understand their goals, and from there, start to map out a plan and ways to measure the progress they’re making, so that they can feel really good about the goals they’ve set for themselves and the plan they have in front of them,” she said.

Trying to save up for a car? Waiting to put a down payment on a house? Saving extra each month for winter vacation? These are examples of some potential short-term goals. Where do you want to be 10, 25, or 40 years from now? What do you want to own? How much do you want to have saved for retirement? These, on the other hand, are examples of long-term goals. Although some goals will take decades to come to fruition, it’s crucial to put those plans and habits in place as soon as possible.

Income Awareness

The second step to building your budget is being aware of your income. While you only have so much control over how your income is determined, you have full capability of paying extra attention to what you do with it. This is a crucial step at the beginning of your finance journey which serves as the foundation for how much you can spend versus save on necessities and wants.

“You may come out making $50,000, but you may only see $35,000 of that. So I think it’s really important to know the difference, recognize the difference between the gross amount and the net amount – the amount you can actually spend,” said Michael Simmons, CFP®, director of financial planning, Transitionis Wealth Management of Denver, CO. “That’s the number the budgeting is going to be taken from.”

Necessities can look like paying for rent, transportation, food, clothing, and early savings like emergency funds; while wants can range from vacations, owning real estate, quickly paying off debt, and long-term investments like retirement funds.

It’s important to note that it’s not how much money you make, but what you do with it that directly aligns with how financially stable you will be down the line. Although you can change your job to one with a higher income, if your bad habits, like spending too much and saving too little, remain, you won’t make the progress you’re looking for.

“They’ll put something on the credit card, because they have enough credit limit, and then with their coming paychecks, they’re paying down the credit card. And that’s the wrong way to do it,” said Alec Quaid, CFP®, American Portfolios Denver of Denver, CO. “Retraining and reframing people to think, ‘Okay, you want to buy something for $2000? Let’s save $500/month for the next 4 months. And then let’s have that cash ready. Buy it on the credit card for points or whatever, but then we have the cash to actually pay off that purchase right away.’”

This step correlates with step one because how you choose to allocate your dollars will determine the rate at which you’ll reach your goals. Being aware of your income and your goals can look like changing your job, getting a part-time gig or side hustle, or dispersing it differently. “Everything costs money and it is so important to really pin down how much cushion you have in your income to support your lifestyle,” said Wybar.

Determine Expenses

The third step in crafting your financial plan is determining your expenses. You need to be aware of the total per month you’re spending on needs as listed above, plus others such as WiFi/cable, insurance, phone and electronics, and entertainment, so you can compare costs with your income per month and make adjustments as needed.

A recommended method to approach this step is focusing on what you can control – “trying to keep your costs down. Your balance in your portfolio, and how diversified you are,” said Wybar.

Along with paying your bills and purchasing necessities, saving for your future is the second-highest priority. Therefore, setting aside your savings first and budgeting yourself within your means for those needs can also be a good way to build saving and budgeting habits.

“Whether it’s a 50%-25%-25% or whatever those numbers can be, find something that you can be successful with … The purpose of the budget is to hold you accountable in some sense for your spending. The [more] detailed you can be, the better that budget is going to be,” said Simmons. “But if you find yourself spending hundreds of dollars in miscellaneous categories, figure out where you’re actually spending that money and perhaps it’s something where you can find savings because you’re wasting or spending money where you don’t really need to.”

For example, although food is a necessity, eat out one less meal on the weekends and have leftovers during the week to save some extra money. Or bike or walk to the convenience store on a nice day instead of driving to save money on gas. A little goes a long way.

“Live beneath your means, make your expenses as low as possible. [Ways to help could look like] a part-time job, roommate for rent, dog-walking, driving services…” said Alyson Klug, head of national sales, TD Wealth of Marlton, NJ.

Determine Savings

The fourth step in your financial plan is determining your savings. This is where short and long-term investments come into play.

As soon as you enter the workforce and are on the payroll, you need to start saving a portion of each check from the get-go. “My paycheck comes in, 20% needs to be shaved off first before I spend, whether it's fixed or discretionary expenses, for savings,” said Quaid. “And then someone like me comes in and says, ‘Ok, where should that 20% go?’ … You will fit your lifestyle into whatever is left. Usually around 15-20% of your income, you have to be putting that away if you want to retire someday.”

It is pivotal to make your first priority saving for emergency funds. When life happens and there are unexpected payments to be made, you need to have a substantial sum of money that you can access and utilize for these purposes.

“We all need to have some sort of emergency basket of funds that we can collect from for whatever reason; 3-6 months of living expenses. You can save that, you can direct it to a bank, a checking account, a savings account, even a broker’s account that is invested in fixed income,” said Simmons. “Make sure that you’re able to beef up the amount of money that you can save for the rainy day, the emergency fund, because once you have that, then you have more discretionary money. Whether you want to be able to save more or to reallocate that to other, hopefully more fun, expenses,” he said.

After your emergency funds are taken care of and insurances are set up, the first investment to make is your 401(k), or at least taking advantage of your company’s match if applicable. “The debt situation could change that if you have a ridiculous amount of student loans or super high-interest personal loans or something like that. Or it could just mean you do less investing – still do some, but you’re also focused on debt paydown. This is where it gets into the case-specific,” said Quaid.

“The earlier the better that anyone can learn about saving. Learning it before you launch into what some would call the ‘real world,’ or your first real job, I think would be incredibly helpful so that you could learn how to budget,” said Sirois.

Keep Track

Now that you have a plan in place to reach your goals and have started saving, budgeting, and investing, the next step in maintaining your financial plan is keeping track.

Everyone’s methods and preferred tools for keeping track differ, so find what works for you and stick with that. “Make sure that whatever budgeting tool you use can be crafted specifically for your situation. Take that as a starter, take that as a template, and then work from there. CalcMXL.com is a really good site because you can customize it and that’s really what it’s about,” said Simmons.

However you like to be organized – an online spreadsheet, a notebook, an app, etc – make it a habit to write down your costs each month. Taking this action will not only ease your mind at the end of each month when paying your bills and having all of the documentation to make the process faster, but it will force you to budget better when looking at how much you take in versus spend each month.

Something to keep in mind is that not all expenses occur on a monthly basis, so “don’t neglect something simply because you’re not paying it on a monthly time period,” said Simmons.

“Your budget is not going to be perfect every single month because life happens. It’s okay when you get off track a little bit. The key is to get back on track … No, you’re not going to be able to stay on a budget perfectly, but you can be pretty darn close,” said Quaid.

Have a Conversation

The sixth step to staying accountable in your financial journey is talking about money. It’s difficult to become money literate without having frequent conversations about money.

“For information, I encourage students to read Wall Street Journal, New York Times, [and] Financial Times. Start reading those media, 20-30 minutes a day. That will help people to have better financial knowledge,” said Dr. Paul Chiou, associate teaching professor of finance, Northeastern University in Boston, MA.

A good way to ensure you’re educating yourself on money and speaking with others about it is to look to family and friends you can talk with. CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals (CFP®) also serve as great resources to confide in about your personal finance questions and learn from about managing money.