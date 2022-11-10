Consumer Prices Rose 7.7% in October from Year Earlier

Gargi Chaudhuri, Head of iShares Investment Strategy, Americas

October Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation slowed slightly to 7.7% year-over-year versus consensus expectations for a 7.9% pace. Despite a moderation in used car (-2.4%) and apparel (-0.7%), headline inflation remains elevated based in part on continued strength in shelter, food and energy prices. Month-over-month headline inflation remained strong with prices growing 0.4% in October.





year-over-year, down from the four-decade highs of 6.6% previously. Month-over-month, Core CPI came in at versus a 0.6% pace the month before, marking a meaningful decline. Alongside shelter costs, which were up .8%, core CPI was supported by upward pressure in recreation goods and services. We are continuing to see shelter inflation as the main driver within headline and core CPI for the next quarter. Because the CPI calculation for shelter inflation proxies existing rent (not just new rent) expenses, it tends to move at a lag relative to other items in the consumer basket because lease terms are usually one or two years long. If inflation is going to come down in the next few months, it will have to come from other components in inflation, especially in the core goods inflation aided by eases in supply chain. However, shelter inflation, which comprises close to 40% of core inflation, will remain elevated.





This morning's data showed further weakness in goods prices (-.38%), cross all categories such as apparel, transportation, and education. The pandemic pulled forward purchases of many discretionary items, and now the reduced demand in the wake of the pandemic has contributed to rising inventories to and disinflation. As we enter the holiday season, retailers may capitalize on seasonal demand to shrink inventories. Several large retailers have already announced early Holiday shopping deals.





Last week at the FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve highlighted that it was very premature to talk about a “pause” signaling that they will continue to raise rates in their next meeting in December. The only question is by how much - this report indicates that they can decelerate their pace of hiking to a 50bp pace in their December meeting given the emergence of some evidence that certain components of inflation are slowing down.





As inflation remains elevated amid higher rates and quantitative tightening, market volatility in major equity indexes has become more elevated. Our highest conviction exposure within equities remains minimum volatility exposures (USMV) and quality exposures with strong cashflows that may be more likely to weather market downturns. Within quality sectors, we prefer exposures to broad healthcare (IYH) and healthcare providers (IHF). Exposure to high-dividend paying companies may also provide a source of return (HDV) in the current market environment.





How can investors hedge against higher and more persistent inflation? We believe inflation-linked bonds with shorter maturities can provide potential protection against inflation as yields for short-duration inflation-linked bonds continue to be attractive. For exposure to short-duration TIPS, consider the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP).





Investors should also consider investing in short-term bonds as a replacement for cash or as a driver of income in their portfolios. In particular, investors could add SHV and SHY to their portfolios for access to high-quality, short-dated government bonds and allocate to IGSB to get access to high-quality credit that earns close to a 6% coupon.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group

U.S. inflation has cooled more in October than was generally expected -- but it is still way too hot for the Federal Reserve to step down from its agenda of interest rate hikes just yet.

Despite the positive data, the Fed will keep its foot on the brake of the U.S. economy for the time being, meaning a fifth consecutive 50 basis-point increase in interest rates is possible, if not likely, next month.

That said, today’s inflation data is likely to excite the markets because it means the Fed is now more likely to signal it will slow down its rate-hiking pace in months to come.

Yung-Yu Ma, Chief Investment Strategist at BMO Wealth Management

The better-than-expected CPI numbers are welcome but show a lot of underlying volatility. Probably the biggest positive factor was that the strong increase in shelter costs contributed to over half of the CPI increase on the month and by the summer of next year that should begin to soften.

Some other elements that brought down CPI on the month, such as falling natural gas prices and medical care services have a good chance of turning higher in coming months. And other categories such as insurance costs, car maintenance, and even food inflation remain stubbornly high.

The market’s short-term reaction may be strong, but this is only one month’s data. This entire year has seen the market careen from one narrative to the next.

While the October CPI data may help to soften the Fed’s trajectory a bit, it would take a lot more in coming months for the Fed to make an actual dovish pivot rather than stick to its “higher for longer” recent messaging.