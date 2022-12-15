Congress Considers Overhauling the Saver’s Credit

By Sarah Brenner, JD

The Saver’s Credit

The current Saver’s Credit was launched as part of Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001 as a way to boost retirement savings for lower-income workers.

With the Saver’s Credit, individuals can receive a tax credit for contributions to traditional and Roth IRAs and salary deferrals to employer plans. The maximum contribution amount considered for purposes of the credit is $2,000. The credit rate depends on income, with the maximum credit rate being 50% of the contribution. Therefore, the maximum credit anyone can claim is $1,000. The credit rate phases out as income increases, ultimately going to zero for married filers with income over $68,000 in 2022. The taxpayer claims the credit on his tax return and receives the credit as a tax refund.

The credit is available in addition to any deduction that may be available for making the contribution to the retirement account. It is available to those age 18 or older who are not students or dependents claimed on someone else’s tax return. Certain distributions taken from retirement accounts can also reduce it.

The credit is nonrefundable, meaning that if it exceeds the amount of income taxes owed it will not be refunded to the taxpayer. A taxpayer with no income tax liability is ineligible for the credit. This contrasts with a credit such as the earned income tax credit, which is also aimed at lower income taxpayers, but is refundable if it exceeds the income tax owed.

The government has made an effort to promote the Saver’s Credit, but it has never really taken off as was hoped. The fact that it is nonrefundable, combined with the difficulties that many low-income workers face when trying to make ends meet and also save for retirement, have proven to be tough hurdles to overcome.

Congressional Proposals

The bipartisan Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act passed by the Senate Finance Committee this summer would overhaul the Saver’s Credit. The hope is that it would be used by more taxpayers and increase retirement savings for low-income workers.

To start, the credit would be made refundable. That would mean that even a taxpayer with no income tax liability would be eligible for the credit. In addition, the EARN Act would change the Saver’s Credit from a credit paid in cash as part of a tax refund to a government matching contribution that would be deposited directly into a taxpayer’s IRA or retirement plan.

The match would be 50% of an IRA or retirement plan contribution, up to $2,000 per individual. The match rate would phase out between $41,000 and $71,000 in the case of taxpayers filing a joint return ($20,500 to $35,500 for single taxpayers and married filing separate; $30,750 to $53,250 for head-of-household filers). The government match would not count toward the annual contribution limit and could not be made to a Roth IRA.

Meanwhile, the House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act bill last March, which would maintain the Saver’s Credit as a nonrefundable tax credit, but with a uniform 50% credit rate and a phase out beginning at $48,000 for joint filers.

The changes to the Saver’s Credit under both proposals would be effective for years beginning in 2027.

The future of these proposals is still uncertain in 2022. They could be reconciled, combined with other retirement savings initiatives, and passed into law before year end. If that does not happen, expansion of the Saver’s Act is likely to resurface in the future as Congress continues to look for ways to bolster the retirement savings of low-income workers.

About the author: Sarah Brenner

Sarah A. Brenner, JD, is the director of Retirement Education at Ed Slott and Company, LLC. She is a contributing writer and editor for Ed Slott’s IRA Advisor newsletter, distributed to thousands of financial advisors nationwide, and writes for several areas of the company’s website, www.irahelp.com. Sarah also serves as a valuable resource for the members of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor Group™, a 400+ member organization of some of the country’s top financial advisors who are dedicated to becoming experts in IRA distribution planning.