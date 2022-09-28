The Most Common Tax Return Mistakes

It’s not uncommon for financial planners to uncover mistakes on a client’s tax return.

Yes, most financial planners are not tax preparers. But often they review a client’s tax return when creating a financial plan and often they uncover mistakes.

In this video, Dana Anspach discusses some of the more common mistakes she uncovers with her client’s tax returns.

Still working

In some cases, Anspach said it’s easy for those eligible to overlook something called a qualified business income (QBI) deduction. According to the IRS: “Many owners of sole proprietorships, partnerships, S corporations and some trusts and estates may be eligible for a qualified business income (QBI) deduction – also called Section 199A – for tax years beginning after December 31, 2017. The deduction allows eligible taxpayers to deduct up to 20 percent of their qualified business income (QBI), plus 20 percent of qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) dividends and qualified publicly traded partnership (PTP) income.”

In some cases, a worker might be issued the type of Form 1099. In her client’s case, Anspach noticed they were issued a Form 1099-NEC instead of a Form 1099-INT. The Form 1099-NEC is used to report non-employee compensation while Form 1099-INT is used by taxpayers to report interest income received.

Retirement Account Withdrawals and Roth Conversions

There’s a host of mistakes when it comes to retirement accounts, according to Anspach

Taxpayers might, for instance, forget to record a distribution from an IRA. Those taking distributions from an IRA would receive a Form 1099-R. Form 1099-R is an IRS tax form used to report distributions from annuities, profit-sharing plans, retirement plans, or insurance contracts.

Taxpayers might also forget to exclude qualified charitable distributions (QCDs) from their taxable IRA withdrawal. According to the IRS: “To report a qualified charitable distribution on your Form 1040 tax return, you generally report the full amount of the charitable distribution on the line for IRA distributions. On the line for the taxable amount, enter zero if the full amount was a qualified charitable distribution. Enter ‘QCD’ next to this line.”

In other cases, a taxpayer may forget that a portion of an IRA withdrawal might not be taxable. According to TurboTax: Any money you contribute to a traditional IRA that you do not deduct on your tax return is a ‘nondeductible contribution.’ You still must report these contributions on your return, and you use Form 8606 to do so. Reporting them saves you money down the road. That’s because no individual’s money is supposed to be subject to federal income tax twice. Form 8606 gets it ‘on the record’ that a portion of the money in your IRA has already been taxed. Later on, when you take distributions, a portion of the money you get back will not be subject to income tax.”

In still other cases, a taxpayer who owns an inherited IRA might not realize that a portion of distributions are not taxable if there were nondeductible contributions. Again, having Form 8606 can help avoid this mistake.

Taxpayers who convert all or a portion of their IRA into a Roth IRA might also forget to account for any estimated tax payment on their return. Generally, according to the IRS, “an IRA distribution paid to you is subject to 10% withholding unless you elect out of withholding or choose to have a different amount.”

Itemized Deductions

New homeowners might also forget to include what they paid in mortgage interest on their tax returns, said Anspach. According to the IRS: “In most cases, you can deduct all of your home mortgage interest. How much you can deduct depends on the date of the mortgage, the amount of the mortgage, and how you use the mortgage proceeds.”

Investment Income

Sometimes, taxpayers will also forget they have carryover for capital losses from a prior year, says Anspach. According to the IRS: “If your capital losses exceed your capital gains, the amount of the excess loss that you can claim to lower your income is the lesser of $3,000 ($1,500 if married filing separately) or your total net loss shown on line 16 of Schedule D (Form 1040). Claim the loss on line 7 of your Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. If your net capital loss is more than this limit, you can carry the loss forward to later years.”

Refunds

And lastly, some taxpayers may forget they applied a previous year’s refund to their current tax return, said Anspach. Read Want to Apply Your Tax Refund to Next Year’s Estimated Tax? It’s Possible.