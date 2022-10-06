Five Tips for Caring for an Aging or Disabled Family Member

By Nicole Gopoian Wirick, JD, CFP

I often write about how financial independence enables peace and prosperity. Part of that includes the peace of mind to be able to care for those you love. Having enough financial resources to afford the care is only half the battle; knowing how to deploy the funds in an efficient and effective manner is another challenge.

The task of providing care for an aging or disabled loved one can feel daunting if not downright impossible at times. Here are five steps to consider as you determine how best to care for those you love.

Develop a Resource Management Plan

I’m a big believer that you can’t help others without helping yourself first. Review your financial plan to ensure that you have a high probability of your own financial independence. Once your financial life is in order, determine how much you can devote to helping care for another person. Align those resources with goals to develop and implement a care plan for your loved one.

This plan includes one-time and ongoing expenses, as well as a timeline for deployment and funding sources based on the prioritization of needs. It should also cover the timing and mechanisms used to give, being mindful of estate planning opportunities, tax pitfalls, and protecting government benefits if applicable.

Consult with Experts

There’s an entire field of social gerontologists and case managers who dedicate their life’s work to advocating for aging and disabled individuals to increase their quality of life. If your resources permit (see above), consider engaging an independent provider to assess your loved one’s needs and ascertain opportunities to increase safety, provide greater mobility and freedom, or enhance happiness in their daily lives.

An independent social gerontologist can help you develop your ‘wish list’ for your family member by analyzing their situation, identifying gaps, and rending potential solutions. Although several facilities have case managers on staff, I encourage hiring an independent resource who is not beholden to anyone else.

Consider Estate Planning and Tax Implications

If you’re considering helping a loved one, consider the impact on your end-of-life wishes. If a family member needs help today, evaluate the impact on your end-of-life distribution of assets and determine if percentages of inheritance should be adjusted to account for a lifetime gift in the case of a disabled family member. Evaluate the difference between fairness and equality in your legacy plan, and determine which parties should inherit.

If you’d like to leave assets to a disabled family member after your death, consider revisiting your estate plan to confirm the desired person is protected appropriately after your passing and that their government benefits (if receiving) are preserved. Give special thought to who should make financial decisions for this individual if they are unable to do so autonomously and consider appointing a corporate trustee if appropriate for your situation.

Get the Entire Family on Board

Family dynamics can be complicated in the best of times and layering in care for a disabled or aging loved one can stress already delicate relationships. A family meeting can create an opportunity to align all parties on the necessary care and division of labor. It can also provide a forum to discuss the financial and emotional burden of care and determine what contributions are expected from whom. It’s critical to develop an agreed-upon strategy as well as communication guidelines/chains for family members to efficiently share information so everyone is engaged and on the same page.

Coordinate Your Team

It takes a village to care for an aging or disabled family member and no one should have to go it alone. Team coordination is key for navigating the care of a loved one. Consider leveraging your professional team, including a financial planner, care manager/social gerontologist, medical team, estate planning attorney, and certified public accountant (CPA) to develop your outcome. Each professional provides their own unique skill set, which is part of a much bigger picture.

