Autopilot: Great for Airplanes, Not So Great for Your Permanent Life Insurance Policy

Many permanent life insurance policies are based upon non-guaranteed assumptions that must be met for the policy to perform as originally expected. Periodic reviews should be a priority to provide the protection as you anticipate.

By Aaron Vickar and C. Brant Steck, CFP

Many who own permanent life insurance think of their policy as operating on autopilot, and they assume it will automatically take them to their desired destination. Unfortunately, unlike airplanes, there is no such thing as autopilot for life insurance, and permanent life insurance policies (whole life, universal life, variable universal, indexed universal, etc.) require regular monitoring to ensure that they are doing what you intended them to do.

Aaron Vickar

Many policies are built based upon non-guaranteed assumptions that must be met for the policy to perform as originally expected. If those assumptions don’t come to fruition, then your attention is required (which could mean more premium, a reduction of death benefit, removal of riders, smaller distributions, etc.).

As a policy owner, how do you know if your policy is achieving the desired results? There’s really only one way: a thorough review from your trusted risk management professional. Here are the items that any review should address.

Purpose

Don’t get lost in the weeds of a policy without going back to why you own the insurance in the first place. Has the need for insurance changed? Do you still need life insurance? Do you need more? Less?

Brant Steck, CFP

Example – A change in need: John purchased a whole life insurance policy at age 35 to, among other objectives, replace his income in the event of his premature death. At that stage of his life, the greatest risk to his family’s financial wellbeing was his early demise. Now that John has reached age 58 and plans to retire in the next five years, this is no longer the case. Rather, he now sees the greatest risk as him living for a long time and having an extended care need down the road. By reviewing the need for the insurance, John starts his life insurance review with a clear objective in mind.

In-Force Ledgers

If you don’t know what an in-force ledger is, you’ve never truly reviewed your policy. In-force ledgers are life insurance illustrations that provide insight into what needs to be done to ensure your policy is a success. They tend to be difficult to read and are not as consumer-friendly as they should be. It’s good practice to compare your in-force ledger to the illustration provided when you purchased the policy.

Example – An underperforming policy: Sarah, with the help of her advisor, reviews an in-force ledger for her universal life policy. Sarah first notices that the policy has $75,000 in cash value and a death benefit of $1 million. “Great,” Sarah thinks, “Not only do I have a death benefit in place for my family, but I also have access to $75,000 in case of emergency.” Upon further review of the in-force ledger, Sarah and her advisor learn that her policy will only last between ages 75 and 83 (the best-case and worst-case scenarios). In other words, the policy is in danger of lapsing within her life expectancy, which would provide no death benefit and the current cash value of $75,000 would be gone. The in-force ledgers demonstrate how to improve the performance of the policy in different scenarios (increasing premium, reducing the death benefit, etc.).

Cost Basis

The cost basis is what you can consider to be your investment into the contract. This is an amount that should always be verified, in writing, by the insurance carrier. Multiplying the amount of premiums by the number of years paid to arrive at the cost basis is a dangerous practice and should be avoided. The excess of the cash surrender value over the cost basis is considered the “gain” and is the portion that becomes taxable (as ordinary income) if the policy is surrendered or otherwise terminated.

Example – A taxable gain in the policy: Dave owns a whole life insurance policy with a cash surrender value of $300,000. After reviewing the policy with his financial advisor, Dave and his advisor determine that the cash value in his policy can be put to better use elsewhere in his financial plan, and Dave decides to surrender the policy. Before surrendering, Dave’s advisor encourages Dave to obtain the cost basis amount from the insurance carrier in writing. Dave learns that his cost basis is $200,000, meaning there is a $100,000 gain in the policy. If Dave surrenders the policy, any gain would likely be taxed as ordinary income to Dave in the year the policy terminates.

Ownership

Improper ownership can result in unforeseen tax consequences to the policy owner or beneficiaries. Consider the two following common examples.

Example – Affluent insured owns a policy personally: Julie, an affluent resident of Illinois, has an estate that is likely to be subject to both the federal and Illinois state estate taxes. Julie owns a $5 million life insurance policy. Her estate tax situation could be exacerbated significantly by personally owning the policy permanently. That large death benefit will be included as an asset of the gross estate if it’s not owned by an irrevocable trust, and so could be subject to estate tax.

Example – A business owns a policy with a spouse as the beneficiary: This is a very common mistake. ABC Corp. owns a policy on owner James’ life. James’ wife, Jessica, is listed as a beneficiary. In this scenario, the death benefit could be taxable as a dividend or compensation to Jessica and subject to ordinary income tax.

Beneficiaries

It’s important to make sure the individuals you originally selected to receive the death benefit are still appropriate today.

Example – An ex-spouse as a beneficiary: Bob and Jane marry in their 20s, and Jane buys a life insurance policy naming Bob as the beneficiary. Fifteen years later, Bob and Jane divorce, and Jane’s life insurance is still in force. Following the divorce, Jane does not want the death benefit from her policy to go to Bob, so she changes the beneficiary (after consulting with her attorney to ensure she has no obligation to keep life insurance in force for Bob’s benefit per a divorce decree or settlement agreement).

Company Stability

Just like it’s important to review the health of your policy, it’s also important to review the financial stability of the insurance carrier.

Example – Falling financial ratings: At age 40, Jim purchased life insurance from XYZ Life Insurance Co., an A-rated carrier. Twenty years later, Jim and his advisor review the policy and find that due to some poor strategic moves, XYZ is no longer an A-rated company. While Jim’s first concern is whether a death benefit will be paid if he dies, his advisor explains that the larger concern is that XYZ will lower the crediting rate and/or increase internal expenses, which would make the company more profit but are likely to cause his policy to fail to meet expectations.

It's important to note that your annual policy statement provides the basic values of your policy, but rarely does it provide any indication as to how the policy is performing. If your policy review amounts solely to reviewing statements, you could be in for an unpleasant surprise down the road.

Permanent life insurance is not inexpensive and periodic reviews should be a priority. Having the peace of mind of knowing that your premium dollars are being spent to provide protection as you originally anticipated is priceless.

As a Wealth Advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth, Aaron Vickar takes a comprehensive and customized approach to financial life planning. He works with clients to design and build a plan that incorporates investment management, retirement planning, estate planning, education saving, philanthropic giving, and tax strategies.

C. Brant Steck, CFP®, a risk management consultant at First Element Insurance Planners and vice president at BUI, partners with fee-only planning firms to provide consistent, objective risk management resources, enabling them to address risk management in a process-driven, proactive manner.

Important Disclosure: This article is for general information only and is not intended to serve as specific financial, accounting, legal or tax advice. Individuals should speak with qualified professionals based upon their individual circumstances. Buckingham Strategic Wealth does not provide insurance advice to clients or prospects. The analysis contained in this article may be based upon third-party information and may become outdated or otherwise superseded without notice. Third-party information is deemed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. First Element Insurance Planners is not affiliated with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. The opinions expressed by featured authors are their own and may not accurately reflect those of Buckingham Strategic Wealth®. IRN-21-1864