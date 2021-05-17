American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and Divorce Planning - Child Tax Credit

Tax credits and dependency exemptions are an important part of planning. In this first in a series of articles, adviser Michelle Petrowski Buonicontri explains the unique opportunities and impacts of the child tax credit in 2021.

Editor's note: This article is written to address issues of divorce, however, the substantial, temporary improvements to the child tax credit made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 applies to all parents of dependent children.

By Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP

We’re over 12 months into this “new normal” and in the midst of COVID-19, circumstances have gotten more difficult for so many families and for so many reasons. Both spouses being home has heightened stress, and in many cases domestic violence is on the rise, increasing the desire for divorce and trapping many families in difficult and sometimes dangerous situations due to financial loss.

Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP

Tax credits and dependency exemption planning is an important and largely overlooked aspect of divorce planning. However, even when they are addressed in a settlement, most often folks don’t understand if how these were structured (who gets which credits and in what years) is the most advantageous to the family as a whole and the individual. To make this even harder, the American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed March 10th of this year, has created divorce planning obstacles for those unclear on the impact the new rules may have on divorce settlements being negotiated this year. Unfortunately for families navigating the divorce process themselves, or working with an attorney or mediator that doesn’t have access to specialized financial planning software, the implications will be unquantifiable, misunderstood, and could cost families in crisis needed dollars or missed opportunities altogether.

This is where consulting or having a CDFA® (Certified Divorce Financial Analyst) as part of your settlement process can make a big difference. So, let’s dive into the credits, changes, and impacts beginning with the Child Tax Credit.

Child Tax Credit (CTC)

According to the IRS, the Child Tax Credit can be claimed for a child that is a dependent (under the age of 17) and meets additional conditions pre-2020. In the case of separation or divorce, the dependency exemption can be allocated to the non-custodial parent. The maximum amount of the credit in tax year 2020, is $2,000 per qualifying child, is only partial refundable, and begins to phase out at $200,000 of modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) for those filing single and $400,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Additionally, it doesn’t cover children that are age 17 on Dec. 31 of the tax year. Rather, in 2020, this child may have instead been eligible for the Credit for Other dependents (ODC). See Pub. 501 for more information about claiming someone as a dependent.

Tax credits are generally more beneficial than a tax deduction, which only reduces taxes by a certain percentage.

What’s New?

Under the new law for 2021 only:

1. The Child Tax Credit has been increased from $2,000 per child to $3,000 per child.

2. For children under the age of 6, the credit can be an additional $600, for a total of $3,600.

3. Normally, children have to be under the age of 17 at year-end to qualify, however in 2021 that age is raised to 18.

4. The credit is now refundable for people who have no income. This helps low-income folks without a tax liability. In previous years, if a party’s income was less than $2,500, the credit was not refundable, meaning if no taxes were owed, a refund was not given.

5. Advance payments of up to half of the CTC (maximum CTC of $3,600/child) will be distributed in equal periodic monthly payments by the IRS during the second half of 2021 beginning in July, with the remainder of the credit being claimed on your 2021 tax return.

For benefits 1 - 3 above see comparison below:

See the IRS website for more information on 2021 phaseout changes at “Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021”.

So how does that play out?

A typical individual who is eligible to claim the child tax credit for a 4-year-old, a 10-year-old, and a 17-year-old (as an example), would have received a $4,000 child credit in 2020. In 2021, they would get a $9,600 enhanced Child Tax Credit. This is an additional $5,600 or 140% increase ($5,600/$4,000). See the visual below.

Then, if that same person had no tax liability in 2021 (ONLY), they would get a $9,600 payment from the IRS.

* Instead, the 17 year-old may have qualified for the $500 Credit for Other Dependents (ODC)

What could this mean for you in your divorce planning?

For 2021, the Child Tax Credit is fully refundable and is structured to help low-income people who have the right to claim the dependency exemption. If planned correctly for tax year 2021, this could put much-needed additional funds in the pockets of these families struggling under the financial strains of divorce litigation fees, maintaining 2 homes, and income loss due to COVID-19, and provide a much-needed cushion and some peace of mind.

So, it may make sense from a dollars and cents point of view, as well as a needs-based perspective, for the lower income parent to claim the dependency exemption in 2021 and, if eligible, the enhanced Child Tax Credit, so the money goes to the party where the funds can have a greater impact for the family.

See Kiplinger’s “Child Tax Credit 2021: Who Gets $3,600? Will I Get Monthly Payments? And Other FAQs” for great detailed examples on how higher income families are affected – some parents won't qualify for a larger credit and, as before, some won't receive any credit at all.

Potential Problems

Advance payments of the Child Tax Credit may be made periodically from July 1 through December 31, 2021, and the remainder of the Credit should be claimed on your 2021 tax return. The payments will be based on estimated information from 2019 or 2020 tax returns, and that includes MAGI, filing status, and dependency exemptions. As a result, if separated or divorced parents make a mistake, or don't meet the criteria but receive the payments in 2021, they could owe taxes (have to repay) in 2022 with their 2021 tax return, based on current guidance. Although there will be repayment exceptions for low- and moderate-income taxpayers, work with a professional around this, and at the very least plan ahead with some sort of analysis before spending all the advance payment money.

You may want to consult Kiplinger’s 2021 Child Tax Credit Calculator to help you estimate the amount of your credit and the expected advance payments.

Past Due Child Support

It is my understanding that advance payments made under these new rules will not be reduced to offset past due child support owed, federal tax debts, state tax debts, and collection of unemployment compensation debts. This may be good news for dead-beat parents avoiding child support, but not so good for families needing that child support-arrears money. However, the remaining amount due to the party and claimed on their taxpayer’s 2021 return as a refund would generally be subject to offset these obligations.

Lastly, having the right professionals to consult with can make a difference in your long-term financial outlook after divorce. Both the IDFA (Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts) https://www.institutedfa.com/ and the ADFP (Association of Divorce Financial Planners) www.divorceandfinance.org/ can be resources for finding a CDFA™ (Certified Divorce Financial Analyst) professional to support you during this time of transition. Consult a Certified Financial Planner for comprehensive advice on strategies that address your specific retirement planning needs; see www.CFP.net or www.oneconnect.net.

About the author: Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP®, CDFA®

Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP®, CDFA®, is a divorce financial strategist, personal finance coach and mediator. She is the founder of Being Mindful in Divorce and New Direction Financial Strategies LLC, as well as an avid volunteer at Savvy Ladies in NY and Fresh Start Women's Foundation in Phoenix, and she works closely with the AZ National Guard. You can email her at Michelle@BeingMindfulinDivorce.com.

