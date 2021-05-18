American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and Divorce Planning - Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit

In this second article in the series, adviser Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri details changes in the Child & Dependent Care Tax under the American Rescue Plan that will have significant implications for cash flow, tax credits and child support.

This article is written to address issues of divorce, however, the changes made to tax credits under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 apply to anyone with qualifying children or dependents.

By Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP

Taxes can be confusing with all the changes in the last few years, and when crafting a divorce settlement, tax implications can take various forms and most times taxes are overlooked in these negotiations. Unfortunately for families navigating the divorce process themselves or working with an attorney or mediator that doesn’t have access to specialized financial planning software, the implications will be unquantifiable, misunderstood, and could cost families in crisis needed dollars or missed opportunities altogether.

Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP

These potentially “lost” dollars can make a difference for an individual suffering a financial loss due to divorce. Let’s be honest, supporting two households on the incomes that supported one is costly. Then add in the cost of divorce (financial and emotional), the fact that many times there’s a lower-earning spouse left with the burden of being the primary caregiver to the children and responsible for the expenses for the children, and this is a recipe for disaster.

Tying child support to parenting time was a horrible ill-thought-out concept that only serves to disadvantage the lower-earning spouse further (and the children). This concept is called “equal parenting time.” What makes the courts believe that a parent, that was never available during the marriage to care for the children, will all of a sudden become that parent after divorce? Consequently, in most cases, the lower-earning spouse is trapped, unable to work full-time and sustain the family financially, with high childcare costs, non-reimbursement of uncovered items above child-support from the ex-spouse, and the reduced child support due to the ingenious “equal parenting time” concept. This “family crisis” of divorce has only been exacerbated by COVID-19, job loss, and heightened stresses in marriages.

To make this even more confusing, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed in March of this year, has created divorce planning obstacles for those unclear on the impact it will have on divorce settlements being negotiated this year. These changes will have significant implications for cash flow, tax credits and child support. This is where consulting or having a CDFA® (Certified Divorce Financial Analyst) as part of your settlement process can make a big difference. So, let’s dive into the credits, changes, and impacts.

Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC)

According to the IRS, the Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit can be claimed for a percentage of paid expenses for a qualifying child (under the age of 13 as of December 31) or dependent, that enabled you to work or actively look for work. This credit may even cover a spouse or another qualifying individual (including children age 13 and over as of December 31) who was physically or mentally incapable of self-care and lived with you for more than half of the year. This percentage is based on your adjusted gross income (AGI) and the credit has income phase-out limits that reduce the percentage of care expense to 20% but not below that. Because of this, your household had to have earned income (unemployment benefits are considered earned income) to be eligible for this credit. Consequently, a family without earned income and seeking a job would not be eligible for a CDC tax credit. See IRS Publication 501, Child & Dependent Care Expenses for more information.

Prior to 2021, and for years after 2021, the percentage ranged from 20-35% of expenses and the maximum amount of covered expenses is $3,000 for one child and $6,000 for two or more children. This results in a maximum credit for one child of $1,050 (35% of $3,000) and $2100 for two or more children (35% of $6,000).

There are special rules for children of divorced or separated parents, or parents living apart, and the CDCTC is available to the custodial parent. See IRS Publication 503 for more information on these rules.

What’s New?

Under the new law for 2021 ONLY – both the maximum percentage & expense levels increased

1. The Child Care Credit percentage has been increased from 20-35% of eligible paid expenses to 50%.

2. The Child Care Credit-eligible paid expenses have increased to $8,000 for one child and $16,000 for two or more children.

3. In previous years, the credit also had an income “phase down”, but the 20% would NOT go below zero. In 2021, the phase-down can reduce the percentage of eligible expenses down to 0% for high-income taxpayers having an AGI of $440,000 or more.

4. The credit will be refundable.

5. Employer FSA dependent care contribution limits have increased from $5,000 to $10,000.

See Exhibits A and B below for comparisons:

EXHIBIT A

CDCTC credit amount

The pre-ARPA rules did not have an income phase-out and the lowest percentage of eligible expense was 20% for all income levels. However, regardless of filing status, there is a new “complete phase-out” for taxpayers whose AGI exceeds $440,000, and a phase-down range between $400,000 and $440,000. See the chart below for more information.

EXHIBIT B

CDCTC AGI percentage phase-out for pre- and post-ARPA

So How Does that Play Out?

A typical individual that worked, was eligible to claim the Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDC tax credit), and has two children under 13 years of age and a 17-year-old (as an example), could get a maximum $2,100 CDC tax credit in 2020 for those two eligible children (35% of $6,000). In 2021, however, this would instead be a maximum $8,000 credit (50% of $16,000). This is an additional $5,900 or 280% increase. See Exhibit A above for amounts and percentages.

CDCTC comparison 2020 vs. 2021

In most cases, eligible children will be under the age of 13, however, there are exceptions. See the Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit for a further explanation on qualifying individuals.

What Does This Mean for Your Planning?

For 2021, the Child & Dependent Care Tax Credit is fully refundable and has been restructured to give significantly more benefit to low-income people that have the right to claim the dependency exemption, or in the case of divorced/separated parents, the custodial parent. Consequently, this gives less benefit to high-income taxpayers. If planned correctly, the tax year 2021 could put much-needed additional funds in the pockets of those families struggling under the financial constraints of divorce costs and income loss due to COVID-19.

What if a family had $10,000 in childcare expenses and the high-earning spouse had an AGI of $410,000 in 2021 but below the new $440,000 income phase out? Now, although the full $10,000 is an eligible expense in 2021 due to increased limits, only a $1,500 credit is applicable*. See why below:

$410,000 (AGI) - $400,000 (income phase-out floor) = $10,000 income overage

$10,000 (income overage)/$2,000 (income phase-out) = 5

5 * 1% = 5% phase-out reduction in covered expenses

20% (applicable % based on AGI) - 5% (% phase-out) = 15% of allowable covered expenses

$10,000 (eligible expenses) * 15% = $1,500 credit

*If filing as Married Filing Jointly, a $1,500 CDCTC would apply if the family has not used dependent care FSA dollars for these expenses. No double dipping allowed.

If this couple is divorcing, even if the non-custodial parent has the dependency exemption in 2021, only the custodial parent is eligible for this credit. As a result, it may make sense for the custodial parent with earned income to pay the childcare so that they can receive a credit of $5,000 (50% of $10,000) for this family in need (assuming their AGI is between $1- $125,000). If the custodial parent’s AGI exceeds $125,000 in 2021, their 50% applicable percentage will be reduced below 50%, as per Exhibit B above, but most likely the credit is still going to be greater than $1,500 in this example.

Wrap Up

Lastly, having the right professionals to consult with can make a difference in your long-term financial outlook after divorce. Both the IDFA (Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts) and the ADFP (Association of Divorce Financial Planners) can be resources for finding a CDFA™ (Certified Divorce Financial Analyst) professional to support you during this time of transition. Consult a Certified Financial Planner for comprehensive advice on strategies that address your specific retirement planning needs – see www.CFP.net or www.oneconnect.net.

Read the first article on ARP and the Child Tax Credit.

About the author: Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP®, CDFA®

Michelle Petrowski Buonincontri, CFP®, CDFA®, is a divorce financial strategist, personal finance coach and mediator. She is the founder of Being Mindful in Divorce, Being in Abundance, and New Direction Financial Strategies LLC, as well as an avid volunteer at Savvy Ladies in NY and Fresh Start Women's Foundation in Phoenix, and she works closely with the Arizona National Guard. You can email her at Michelle@BeingMindfulinDivorce.com.

