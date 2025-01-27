From strategic investing to maintaining control of your money, here are strategies for financial empowerment, stability and long-term freedom.

By Mary Helen Gillespie

In 2025, women are redefining their financial futures with unprecedented opportunities and challenges. Despite strides in workplace equality and financial literacy, systemic barriers and unique circumstances often shape women’s financial journeys differently. As reported by MSNBC, wealth isn’t just about numbers; it’s about empowerment, stability, and freedom. Here are key strategies, investment tips and financial habits tailored to a woman’s unique financial needs.