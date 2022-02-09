7 Emotional Biases Derailing Your Financial Plan

Gut feelings are a survival instinct, making them terribly persuasive, even if they're wrong. They certainly aren't a bad thing, but, left unchecked, they can derail a financial plan. Here's a list of emotional biases and what to look out for.

By Mary Chapman, CFP

Emotional biases are the gut feelings that influence the decisions we make. They are usually not grounded in thoughts or beliefs. They often are what drive those split-second decisions we make. We all have them. This isn’t always a bad thing; however, since these biases are based on our experience and our emotions, left unchecked, they can derail a financial plan. One way to overcome that is to be aware of them, know yourself, and get help overcoming the ones you are more susceptible to. Here is a list of emotional biases and what to look out for.

Mary Chapman

Loss Aversion: In general, people fear a loss more than they value a gain. In other words, most people would rather not lose $10 than to randomly find an extra $10. In the world of finances, this can delay an individual from taking a loss and moving on when needed. Rather than seeing the loss as a learning opportunity, people can hold on too long in the hopes of avoiding a loss. This can cause a portfolio to be skewed and ironically cause one to lose out on other strategies and opportunities while waiting for the original loss to recover. Overconfidence: This can lead an individual to overestimate their abilities and overvalue their knowledge. There are eight different areas of knowledge that make up a full financial plan and hundreds of assumptions. A change in just one of them can dramatically affect the outcome of the plan. In addition, the laws and markets are constantly changing. It is always a good idea to get a second opinion from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM practitioner when planning your financial future. Self-Control Bias: This basically means a lack of self-control. This is when an individual seeks instant gratification rather than waiting for the longer-term reward. This can lead to insufficient savings to meet an individual’s goals or taking on too much risk. One of the most powerful ways to overcome this is to become crystal clear on what your goal is and why. Then, create habits woven into your daily routine that reinforce your achievements to make your goal become reality. Status Quo Bias: This is a fear of the unknown causing one to miss out on opportunities available to them. It can cause one to hold on to something too long and prevent them from exploring new options. This bias can be particularly hard to overcome; sometimes educating yourself on the risk and rewards can help. Endowment Bias: Ever heard of the proverb “a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush?” That’s endowment bias, and while it’s not necessarily a bad thing, it can cause one to overvalue what is already owned. This can lead to an inaccurate assessment of one’s financial picture. Regret Aversion Bias: This is inaction caused by a fear paralysis. Usually, one is considering only their actions and not accounting for the loss caused by inaction. Rather than taking action and regretting it, one will not take action when needed. This can cause underperformance in a financial plan. Affinity Bias: We all have affinities but letting them run financial planning decisions can wreak havoc on a plan. Just because we have an affinity for a company or a product, does not make it a sound financial decision. If you find yourself with such an affinity, ask yourself why and look to analysts and other professional evaluations.

If any of these resonate with you, talk with your financial planner about them. The key to overcoming any of these biases is having a well-laid-out plan and sticking to it. This will prevent decision fatigue in the moment and give you a greater chance of success. Also, working with a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER TM professional can help you overcome biases and stay on track.

About the author: Mary Chapman, CFP®

Mary Chapman is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Practitioner. She has 25 years of experience working with global teams including GE and BMW, and now serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Financial Planning for Cummings Wealth Management Group. She also teaches financial planning at the College of Charleston. She has earned her Master of Science degree in Counseling and her Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Management.

She brings her passion of helping people, analytical skills, and diverse background to everything she does. She loves helping people make sense out of complexity and chart a path forward.

When not working on finances, you can find Mary, who is a cancer survivor, actively volunteering in her community. She specializes in the arts, crisis counseling, and adult education. She also offers pro bono financial planning services to families affected by cancer. She's passionate about transforming the complex into simple and accessible steps.

Follow Retirement Daily on Instagram

Retirement Daily Roundtable presents: Smart Retirement Planning Moves for 2022

Inflation is rising, interest rates are rising, and the stock market is increasingly more volatile. What should you do with your money in 2022? Experts – Lee Baker, Marcia Mantell, and CJ Miller – join Retirement Daily editor Robert Powell to discuss just that and take your questions in this live event: Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 ** 10 am PT/1 pm ET

Attendance is limited – REGISTER now!