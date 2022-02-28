5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Exiting Your Business

By Brett Fellows, CFP

How you leave a business can sometimes be as important as how you start one. Do you have a plan for exiting your business? If not, you’re not alone. A recent survey conducted by UBS revealed that nearly half (48%) of all business owners have no exit strategy.

Brett Fellows

But that doesn’t mean business owners have no intention of leaving. According to data from The Exit Planning Institute, 75% of business owners plan to exit their business in the next decade. And 48% plan to leave within the next five years.

These figures suggest a definite knowledge gap among many business owners, who, consequently, may have difficulty retiring as planned. If you’re thinking about exiting your business but have yet to start planning, asking yourself these five questions can help set you on the right path.

1. When Do You Plan to Exit Your Business?

Like many things in business, timing is everything. On the one hand, you don’t want to sell your company too soon and miss out on future growth potential. But on the other hand, potential buyers may be more interested when your growth prospects are strongest.

Of course, you also need to consider your personal timeline. Lifestyle changes and health considerations may give you less flexibility when it comes to exiting your business. Ultimately, the timing of your exit will require you to balance your own needs with the needs of your business.

2. What Is Your Business Worth?

According to The Exit Planning Institute, 95% of business owners have an unrealistic expectation of their company’s overall value. Obtaining a reliable business valuation is a key first step, whether you intend to sell your company outright or transition ownership to new leadership.

Even if you have no plans to exit your business soon, understanding the value of your business today can help you make your business more attractive to potential buyers down the road. By identifying areas for improvement, you can take intentional steps to boost business value before it’s too late.

3. Do You Have a Transition Plan?

Selling your business to an outside buyer can be painful for some entrepreneurs, especially if you run a family business. New management may be less concerned about your company’s history and values and more interested in their bottom line.

Unfortunately, not all business owners have a clear successor within their organization. And even if you do have a family member or key employee who’s willing to assume leadership, that doesn’t mean they’re capable.

Ultimately, it’s up to you to determine who you can trust to continue your legacy after you exit your business. In some cases, it may make sense to consult with outside advisors who can help you navigate the nuances of naming a successor and eventually transitioning leadership.

4. How Will You Communicate the Transition to Your Employees?

Your decision to exit your business often affects more people than just you. If you have employees, it will naturally impact them—as well as their families. When exiting your business, be sure to provide them with as much detail as you can about what they should expect and when.

This consideration is all the more important if you have relevant information about their job security. A merger or acquisition may result in layoffs or other personnel changes. Letting your team know about these possibilities well in advance can give them time to prepare and make alternative arrangements if need be.

5. What Will You Do After Exiting Your Business?

Lastly, you should ask yourself what you’ll do after leaving your business. For many business owners, retiring can cause an identity crisis of sorts. To avoid a harsh transition, make sure you have at least a loose plan for this new phase of life.

In some cases, it may be appropriate to retain a role within your business, even after transferring ownership. This can help ease the transition and ensure new leadership understands the ins and outs of the business.

On the other hand, you may feel tired, burned out, or simply be looking for a new challenge. If that’s the case, you might consider making a clean break from your business and placing your trust in your transition team.

It’s Never Too Early to Start Planning Your Exit

The thought of exiting your business one day may stir up mixed feelings. For some business owners, retirement offers an opportunity to pursue new passions and spend more time with loved ones. For others, retirement is a last resort. You can’t imagine doing anything other than running a business.

There’s no right answer when it comes to your future. However, the earlier you start planning, the more options you’ll have down the road. Whether you’re nearing retirement or decades away, taking time to ask yourself these five questions can help set you on a path towards true financial freedom.

About the author: Brett Fellows, CFP®

Brett Fellows, CFP®, is the founder and president of Oak Capital Advisors in Charleston, South Carolina. As a small business owner and financial planner, Brett's expert insights help entrepreneurs successfully exit their businesses and plan for a financially secure retirement.