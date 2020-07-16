By Brian Bruggeman, CFP

Although tax law may not always be an exciting topic, a comprehensive understanding of it is necessary to maximize the wealth you can pass on to your beneficiaries. Amid this complicated and ever-changing landscape, here are four key points to consider when creating estate plans.

Understand the Impact of the SECURE Act

The recently passed SECURE Act includes a number of provisions, with the most impactful to many retirees being changes to the stretch provisions that had been available to IRA beneficiaries. When IRAs and trusts are mixed together, complications can arise quickly.

Often, a primary motivation for establishing a trust is to limit a beneficiary’s access to the funds. Accordingly, one relatively common practice has been to attach strings to distributions from IRAs to beneficiaries by incorporating conduit trusts into wills. The wording often indicates that an IRA is left to the trust, with directions to pay the required minimum distribution (RMD) to the beneficiary. In some cases, the beneficiary can receive greater funds if he or she satisfies certain requirements such as reaching a certain age, passing a drug test, or being employed.

However, much of the language related to RMDs in estate plans has been rendered obsolete by the SECURE Act because it eliminates an RMD for most beneficiaries. For example, if you have $1 million in your IRA and want to give the funds to beneficiaries over a certain amount of time, what can happen now due to the lack of an RMD is that no distributions are made to beneficiaries for 10 years, but then suddenly the entire $1 million gets distributed to the trust. This scenario is catastrophic because that lump-sum amount would be subject to the highest tax rate.

Therefore, if you’ve conducted any previous estate planning that mixed qualified retirement plans with a trust, you should contact your attorney or tax adviser immediately to ensure your preferred distribution of the funds is in accordance with the SECURE Act.

Utilizing an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust

Another important point to consider is that the federal estate tax exemption no longer applies to many people because the amount is now so high: approximately $12 million per individual ($24 million for a couple). But many states have their own estate tax regime, so the vast majority of estate planning will be done at the state level to avoid those taxes.

One effective strategy for reducing the taxable amount of an estate is to put any cash-value life insurance, possibly even term insurance, into an irrevocable life insurance trust. For instance, say you live in the state of Washington where the estate tax limit is approximately $2.2 million per individual ($4.4 million for a couple with some planning). If your combined taxable estate amounts to $6 million and the cash value of your life insurance is $400,000, with a death benefit of $1.4 million, you can create an irrevocable life insurance trust and gift or sell that insurance to it. This transaction effectively reduces your taxable estate by $1.4 million while still receiving the benefit from the life insurance policy. When looking for opportunities to reduce your taxable estate, often the most attractive asset to target first is life insurance because it can provide the best bang for your buck.

Understanding the $15,000 Gift Exclusion

A common misconception is the belief that if you gift over $15,000, you will owe gift tax. The truth is that once you gift more than $15,000 to an individual you must file a gift tax return and your $12 million lifetime exemption amount is reduced by the amount you exceed $15,000. It doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on state taxes and is likely irrelevant for 99% of households, depending on the state.

The flip side of that argument is for people who are close to or even above the old federal estate tax limit, which was around $6 million for individuals and about $12 million for couples. The default approach in the past had been to split gifts. For example, if you were planning to give $2 million to your children, you would gift $1 million and your spouse would gift another $1 million.

But the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) doubled the lifetime gift, estate, and generation-skipping tax exemptions from around $6 million to around $12 million per person in 2019. These increased exemptions are set to expire and revert to previous levels at the end of 2025. So the game has changed in many circumstances. Now, many estate planners are advising clients to have one spouse use all of their increased exemption, while the second spouse preserves their exemption.

Establishing a Spousal Lifetime Access Trust

There’s also an intriguing option called a spousal lifetime access trust. In this scenario, you can potentially gift a substantial amount of assets to a trust and take advantage of the increased gift exemption, while designating your spouse as the beneficiary and providing him or her with access to the money.

Say you create a $12 million trust for your spouse, while your spouse creates a $12 million trust for you. You and your spouse can potentially lock both of your current $12 million federal exemption, but potentially retain some level of access to the funds in those trusts.

This is a complicated strategy that requires careful and detailed drafting of your estate planning documents. It is critically important that you avoid the application of the reciprocal trust doctrine, which can disregard trusts that are substantially similar. You can avoid this pitfall in various ways, such as creating the trusts in different years, naming different beneficiaries, and/or varying the dispositive provisions of each trust. If you are in a situation where you want to take advantage of the increased exemption, but don’t want to lose all access to those funds, it may be worth asking your legal or tax advisor.

In summary, knowledge is power. Knowing and understanding the extensive stipulations, variations and potential complications of tax law can make all the difference in creating an estate plan that optimizes your peace of mind while maximizing the legacy you pass on to others.

About the author - Brian Bruggeman, CFP®

Brian Bruggeman, CFP®, CTFA, is vice president and director of financial planning at Baker Boyer in Walla Walla, Washington. He has over 10 years of experience in financial services and expertise in estate planning, individual income tax, behavioral finance, portfolio construction, retirement planning, financial technology and financial industry practice management. Brian works with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-earning young professionals and business owners. Throughout his career, Brian has focused on helping clients remain confident as they work through complex financial decisions.