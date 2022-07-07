By Brett Fellows, CFP

Many successful small business owners use their personal capital to fund the early phases of their business. They’re also likely to reinvest their earnings to support ongoing growth. If this sounds like you, you’re probably anticipating a future payoff. For instance, you may be counting on the future sale of your business to fund your eventual retirement.

Indeed, there’s nothing inherently wrong with this strategy. In fact, it’s very common. Yet there’s typically a flip side to every coin. For example, you may end up with a concentrated position in your company’s stock, which can be difficult to unwind. It can also open you up to additional risks and ultimately affect the quality of your retirement.

In any event, it’s worth considering the benefits of liquidity and diversification when managing your small business and personal finances. The following strategies can help you minimize your risks and prepare for a successful retirement.

1. Build a Cash Reserve

An effective diversification and liquidity strategy can be to gradually build up a cash reserve. Typically, there are two main ways you can do this.

First, you can develop an exit plan that lets you gradually sell your ownership stake to a successor over time. As opposed to transferring ownership all at once, this strategy gives you the opportunity to spread out your potential tax liability over several years. It also allows you to slowly and intentionally develop an investment plan for the proceeds.

Alternatively, you can begin to set aside capital distributions or income that you would normally invest back into your business. Once you’ve accumulated enough cash, you can begin to invest it in a diversified portfolio of liquid assets that are separate from your business.

2. Fund a Retirement Plan

According to a recent study, 34% of small business owners do not have a retirement savings plan for themselves. The fewer employees a business has, the less likely it is to offer retirement benefits as well.

Funding a retirement plan can be a great opportunity to reinvest in your business while diversifying your personal capital. For one thing, offering retirement benefits can help you attract talented candidates. A retirement plan can also help align your employees’ interests with the good of the business, depending on how you structure it.

Meanwhile, you can use your retirement plan to diversify your personal assets. You can do so by investing in funds that have a low correlation to your business and industry to reduce your overall risk. This strategy ultimately creates a pool of capital that you can draw from when you eventually exit your business and enter retirement.

3. Consider an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

An employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) is a defined contribution plan that primarily invests in company stock. It’s an increasingly popular exit strategy among privately held businesses given an ESOP’s flexibility and potential tax advantages. However, an ESOP can also be a great diversification strategy.

First, it allows you to gradually reduce your ownership stake over time to free up liquid capital. If you’re not planning to retire in the near term, you can also transfer ownership to participating employees without giving up operational control.

In addition, there are several potential business advantages to implementing an employee stock ownership plan. For example, research shows that ESOP companies are more productive, faster-growing, more profitable, and have lower turnover than businesses without an ESOP. Moreover, it’s a great tool for recruiting and retaining top talent.

Indeed, all of these factors can increase the value of your business—which can ultimately lead to a more prosperous retirement. Nevertheless, an ESOP doesn’t make sense in every situation. Be sure to consult a trusted advisor before implementing this strategy in your small business.

Liquidity and Diversification Strategies Offer Long-Term Advantages

When the economy is strong and markets are performing well, liquidity and diversification strategies tend to be lower priorities for entrepreneurs. Unfortunately, periods of uncertainty (like we’re currently experiencing) remind us of the importance of sound financial planning.

Indeed, part of managing a successful business is preparing for the unexpected. While this is not an exhaustive list of ideas to help you safeguard your business and personal financial assets, these strategies can help you start clearing the path towards a successful retirement.

About the Author: Brett Fellows, CFP®

Brett Fellows, CFP®, is the founder and president of Oak Capital Advisors in Charleston, South Carolina. As a small business owner and financial planner, Brett's expert insights help entrepreneurs successfully exit their businesses and plan for a financially secure retirement.