By Daniel Kern, CFA

2022 in review

2022 was a year to forget for investors. U.S. equities had the worst year since 2008, U.S. bonds the worst year since the 1970s. Stocks and bonds provided negative annual returns for the first time in decades, leading to the 3rd worst year of performance since 1950 for the “60/40” portfolio comprised of U.S. stocks and bonds. Despite a strong 4th quarter rally, global equities ended the year close to bear market territory.

Daniel Kern

Last year was a difficult transition from three consecutive years of double-digit returns for balanced portfolios of stocks and bonds. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine contributed to stubbornly high inflation, which added to the pressure on central banks to tighten monetary policy. China’s zero-Covid strategy and resultant growth slowdown also contributed to the disappointing year for investors.

2023 outlook

Inflation and central bank policy remain at the top of most lists of investor concerns. There are reasons to be cautiously optimistic about the trajectory of inflation, which is slowly declining from peak levels. Energy and other commodity prices have come down, which has helped reduce headline and core CPI. Although the core CPI measure is far from the Fed’s long-term target of 2%, there are encouraging signs of progress. Goods inflation has come down meaningfully from pandemic peaks, helped by the normalization of demand and easing of supply chain disruptions.

It is also important to understand the pandemic-related distortions that are artificially boosting headline inflation statistics. For example, housing is the largest component of core inflation. Unfortunately, housing costs in the CPI data are lagged, with home price and rental increases of the last 18 to 24 months showing up now in the CPI data. The disconnect between housing-related costs reflected in CPI data and real-time measures is significant today. Real-time measures of housing-related costs and activity are slowing significantly, which should contribute to a meaningful slowdown in housing-related inﬂation later this year.

The tight labor market complicates the Fed’s rate-setting deliberations. Wage pressures are contributing to rising services inflation and to the concern that inflation expectations will become “un-anchored” from the Fed’s 2% target. The ratio of job openings to job seekers remains high, in part because labor participation has not recovered to its pre-COVID-19 level. Departures from the workforce are particularly high among the 55+ population. The hopeful view is that if even a fraction of those people return—either because of boredom, falling asset values, or diminished COVID-19 fears—then the labor force could expand enough to reduce wage pressures by closing the gap between job openings and job seekers. Increased immigration could also help. The job market and economic momentum should slow enough to allow the Fed to pause their rate hike cycle in the first half of the year.

Access premium content - subscribe now!

Recession fears are mounting, as economic and market indicators signal that a global recession is likely in 2023. The U.S. economy may avoid a severe recession, given the strength of the consumer and relative health of the financial system in comparison with past economic cycles. Consumers have been willing to draw down the significant savings accumulated during the pandemic, while household debt and debt servicing ratios remain far below Global Financial Crisis heights. Some credit stress is emerging among the lowest income households, but so far that stress has remained contained. The housing market is slowing, but in contrast to 2008 lending standards are much stronger, housing inventories are much lower, and most U.S. mortgages are fixed rather than adjustable rate.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the amplifier that made everything worse in 2022. Despite the resilience of Ukraine’s military in response to Russia’s invasion, the prospects are low for a near-term resolution for the war. Successful Ukrainian counter-offensives in Kherson and Kharkiv represented small areas compared to all the contested territories. According to U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley, “So, in terms of the probability of a Ukrainian military victory defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they define or what the claim is Crimea, the probability of this happening any time soon is not high militarily.”

Chinese economic growth is likely to rebound in response to the end of the zero-COVID-19 policy. China’s GDP is far below its pre-COVID-19 trend, reflecting significant loss of output caused by COVID-19 controls. As restrictions are lifted, growth should bounce back. Chinese households have been in savings mode since the start of the pandemic, with family bank account balances up significantly from the beginning of 2020. Those funds should fuel a consumer and stock market rebound this year.

Tensions between the U.S. and China will be an ongoing source of geopolitical risk. Decoupling of China from the U.S. and other countries in select industries, particularly in semiconductor exports, is a source of conflict with global implications. But China will remain far more integrated into the global economy than markets such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea that became geopolitically isolated. China’s 1.4 billion people account for a quarter of the global sales of clothes, nearly a third of jewelry and handbags, and nearly 40% of cars. China is the largest market for machine tools and chemicals, and its construction industry is a big buyer of building equipment. The 200 biggest multinationals in Europe, Japan, and the U.S. earned $700 billion in China last year.

Equity markets typically bottom while the economy is still getting worse, which is a hopeful reminder in thinking about the outlook for markets in 2023. The end of extraordinarily “easy” monetary policy makes fixed income a more compelling investment option, particularly at the short end of the yield curve. The starting point for yields matters when thinking about bond market returns. With short-term bonds yielding more than 4% in comparison to last year’s starting point of less than 1%, the bond market should provide an appealing combination of income and capital preservation if inflation returns to more manageable levels. Equity market valuations have corrected significantly, with valuation discounts relative to history notable among U.S. small company, European, and Chinese stocks. Equities are not a bargain, but it will not take much positive news to create a rally in some of the hardest hit segments of the market.

About the author: Daniel Kern

Daniel S. Kern, CFA®, CFP®, is chief investment officer of TFC Financial Management. He is responsible for overseeing TFC’s investment process, research activities and portfolio strategy. Earlier in his career, Dan was head of asset allocation at Charles Schwab Investment Management and managed global and international equity portfolios for Montgomery Asset Management.

He is a board member and chair of the investment committee for the Cambridge Community Foundation, on the board of advisors for the Brandeis International Business School, an independent trustee for Green Century Funds, and on the board of directors of Wealthramp.

Disclosures

Investments in securities are not insured, protected, or guaranteed and may result in loss of income and/or principal.

This communication may include opinions and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are opinions and/or forward-looking statements (including words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and “expect”). Although we believe that the beliefs and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such beliefs and expectations will prove to be correct.

You might also like:

The Misery Index: What Is It and How Does It Impact You?

Stock Market Window of Opportunity

Innovations in Private Markets

How to Financially Plan with Volatile Investment Markets