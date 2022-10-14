Weekly Round Up - Oct 9 - 15

In Case You Missed It

7 Smart Ways to Invest a Financial Windfall

Congratulations! You hit the jackpot! Here's how to be smart with your unexpected wealth.

How to Create Your First Financial Budget

A 6-step guide for NextGen to craft their first budget for financial success.

3 Things to Consider when Naming Co-Trustees

Unlike a last will and testament, a revocable living trust is effective during your lifetime. That makes the question of whether to name an adult child as your co-trustee important — especially if you aren’t ready to give up control of your finances.

Will Survivors of the First Year of the Pandemic Have Lower Mortality?

In the first year of the pandemic, 300,000 Americans ages 60+ died from COVID-19, with the oldest and least healthy at greater risk.

10 Things People Often Don't Take into Account (But Should) When Retiring/Moving Abroad

What should you take into account when retiring abroad? The team at International Citizens Group has compiled their top 10 pieces of advice that oftentimes are not considered, but are highly important for those moving abroad.

Three Numbers You Need to Know Before You Retire

Are you about to retire? Consider these numbers before you do.

Navigating the Financial Vortex - Why Americans Can't Save for Retirement

There is a vortex of challenges – from living longer to investing less – that hinder people's ability to save adequately for their retirement years, according to a new Goldman Sachs survey. So what is the solution? Having a plan and saving as early and as much as you can.

Are You Nearing 65? Is Medicare Your Only Insurance Option?

Various health insurance options, how do you know which is best for you? Here are some factors to consider before choosing.

Do Disabilities Impact Older People’s Moves to Other Locations?

A new U.S. Census Bureau report uses data from the Census Bureau’s 2015-2019 American Community Survey (ACS) to show the number and characteristics of older U.S. adults who moved and how far they moved.

Social Security Survivor's Benefits: What You Need to Know

Are you eligible for survivors benefits through Social Security? Get the scoop below.

Common Retirement Questions: When Can I Retire?

The most common question people have about retirement is "can I afford to retire?" Our expert explains the answer in this article.

Social Security Announces 8.7% Benefit Increase for 2023

If you’re receiving Social Security, you’ll see the adjustment in your check or direct deposit in January, when December benefits are paid. But there's more - our expert explains.

Expert Advice on Social Security's 8.7% COLA

Retirement Daily asked our Social Security experts to offer their views about the 2023 Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits increase of 8.7% for approximately 70 million Americans. Here’s what they had to say.

Medicare and TRICARE for Life

Understand how TRICARE for Life and Medicare do (and don't) coordinate.

Women, Divorce & Retirement: Financial Dramas and Losses Haunting Divorced Women

Meet “Elena,” a 63-year-old former executive, who is “semi-retired.” This is her story.

Which Cities Have the Highest (Lowest) Inflation?

With record inflation this year, some cities fared better than others. Plan your retirement living with this list of cities ranked highest and lowest in inflation rates.

