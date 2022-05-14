Weekly Roundup May 8 – 14
In Case You Missed It
How to Spring Clean Your Finances
Your garage isn't the only thing that needs spring cleaning... Spring is the perfect time to check in on your finances and make sure you're on track to achieve your goals.
Your Social Security Statement: Pros and Cons of the Latest Version
You’ll have to dig for important information. Grade: C+.
Are You Prepared to Handle Your Parents’ Estate?
There's good news and bad news. Bad news: your parents may not have their estate in order, and you may not know where to start. Good news: there are solutions.
Control Your Tax Refund Status
Tax refunds are not a savings account. Here's how to avoid overpaying (or underpaying) taxes during the year.
A Guide to Federal Student Loan Forgiveness
What exactly is student loan forgiveness, and how does it work?
3 Powerful Types of Trusts that Can Work for You
Is a revocable trust, testamentary trust or irrevocable life insurance trust right for you? (Don't know what any of those terms mean? Don't worry, here are the definitions, too.)
Ask Bob
Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.
How Should I Invest Proceeds From a Home Sale to Create Retirement Income?
Ask the Hammer
Email questions to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com
Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?