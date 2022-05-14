Weekly Roundup May 8 – 14

In Case You Missed It

How to Spring Clean Your Finances

Your garage isn't the only thing that needs spring cleaning... Spring is the perfect time to check in on your finances and make sure you're on track to achieve your goals.

Your Social Security Statement: Pros and Cons of the Latest Version

You’ll have to dig for important information. Grade: C+.

Are You Prepared to Handle Your Parents’ Estate?

There's good news and bad news. Bad news: your parents may not have their estate in order, and you may not know where to start. Good news: there are solutions.

Control Your Tax Refund Status

Tax refunds are not a savings account. Here's how to avoid overpaying (or underpaying) taxes during the year.

A Guide to Federal Student Loan Forgiveness

What exactly is student loan forgiveness, and how does it work?

3 Powerful Types of Trusts that Can Work for You

Is a revocable trust, testamentary trust or irrevocable life insurance trust right for you? (Don't know what any of those terms mean? Don't worry, here are the definitions, too.)

Ask Bob

Email Robert.Powell@maven.io.

How Should I Invest Proceeds From a Home Sale to Create Retirement Income?

Ask the Hammer

Email questions to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com

Will a QCD in Excess of One's RMD Help Reduce Modified Adjusted Gross Income for IRMAA Purposes?