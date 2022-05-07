Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup May 1 - 7

Weekly Roundup May 1 - 7

Your favorite Retirement Daily news from the week, all in one place.

Your favorite Retirement Daily news from the week, all in one place.

In Case You Missed It

Best Cities & States for Downsizing

New research has revealed the locations that offer the most saving potential for those who are considering downsizing their homes.

Planning for Special Needs Family Members

How can you ensure that your loved ones have enough assets?

Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar

Mark your calendars. Retirement Daily's Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar is scheduled for Friday, May 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

Five Reasons to Consider Partial Roth Conversions

Thinking of converting your IRA to a Roth IRA? Well, it turns out that it actually isn't an "all or nothing" situation. Presenting: partial Roth conversions.

Shred It or Save It: A Guide on Organizing Important Documents

Your overstuffed drawer filled with papers from the last 10 years will thank you.

SECURE Act 2.0 — Cascading Beneficiary Strategy for Married IRA Owners

Regulations of the SECURE Act 2.0 were approved on March 29, 2022. Do you need to try "disclaimer planning"?

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

How Do I Avoid Taxable Income with Charitable Contributions?

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Can I Access My Retirement Funds Without Paying Income Tax?

Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

What are required minimum distributions or RMDs? How do you calculate the RMD? Can you take the RMD from one account instead of separately from each account? Dana Anspach, the CEO and founder of Sensible Money, and Julio Lopez-Brito, a financial planner with Sensible Money discuss in this video interview with Retirement Daily Editor Robert Powell everything you need to know about RMDs.
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup May 1 - 7

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Use Money From an RMD to Contribute to a Retirement Account?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
pexels-ylanite-koppens-796603
Your Money

Beneficiary Strategies & SECURE Act 2.0

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 6, 2022
pexels-anete-lusina-4792285
NexGen Money

Shred It or Save It: A Guide on Organizing Important Documents

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 5, 2022
Ask the Hammer 1 Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can I Access My Retirement Funds Without Paying Income Tax?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 4, 2022
How to Do a Tax-Free Roth Conversion
Saving/Investing for Retirement

5 Reasons to Consider Partial Roth Conversions

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 4, 2022
Image: Women, Divorce & Retirement
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Retirement Daily's Women, Divorce & Retirement Webinar

By Retirement DailyMay 3, 2022
pexels-olya-kobruseva-5428829
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: How Do I Avoid Taxable Income with Charitable Contributions?

By Robert Powell, CFPMay 3, 2022
Member Exclusive
pexels-kampus-production-6249934
Your Money

Planning for Special Needs Family Members

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMay 3, 2022