Weekly Roundup March 6 – 12

International Women's Day, tax reduction strategies, annuities, Medicare and more... all in this week's roundup.

In Case You Missed It...

Tax Reduction Strategies for Investment Property Owners

There are many ways that you can defer or reduce your tax burden on your investment properties, and you’ll need to find the right strategy for you based on your current investments and income needs.

10 Financial “Pearls of Wisdom” from Mothers to their Daughters

Celebrating Women’s History month between the generations.

International Women’s Day: Let’s Fight for Financial Equality

Women can support change and improve their financial well-being with these six simple actions.

Preparing for the Future: Women & Financial Planning

Married women commonly don’t take as active a role as they should in retirement planning, for a variety of reasons. But, they need to prepare for the possibility of being left completely in charge.

Rising Rates and Bond Funds — Consider These Alternatives

What are alternatives for folks who want to shelter their money from risk, get a competitive interest rate, and ensure their principal is guaranteed?

The Income Annuity: A Retiree’s Life Jacket

For many retirees, annuities are like a life-jacket that can save their income.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 2)

What happens when you have a specialty drug? And what are the differences between a brand-name drug versus its generic version?

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Medicare Premiums are Reducing My Social Security Benefit

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

What's Some Advice for Uncovering Marital Assets in a Divorce?

I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?

When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?

Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup March 6 – 12

By Retirement Dailyjust now
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: When is the Deadline to Make a 2021 IRA Contribution?

By Robert Powell, CFP20 hours ago
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 2)

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 11, 2022
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Medicare Premiums are Reducing My Social Security Benefit

By Robert Powell, CFPMar 10, 2022
Saving/Investing for Retirement

The Income Annuity: A Retiree’s Life Jacket

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 10, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: I've Inherited an IRA... Now What?

By Robert Powell, CFPMar 9, 2022
Saving/Investing for Retirement

Rising Rates and Bond Funds - Consider These Alternatives

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 9, 2022
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Preparing for the Future: Women & Financial Planning

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022
News & Commentary

International Women’s Day: Let’s Fight for Financial Equality

By Retirement Daily Guest ContributorMar 8, 2022