Weekly Roundup July 4-11

All the articles from this week. Some of the best include the importance of diversifying your investments, student loan forgiveness, and the best ways to get money out of your annuity.

This Week's Articles

The Mysterious Order…of Asset Withdrawal

Should you buck the "rule of thumb" for the order of accounts to withdraw from for your retirement income? Adviser Kristi Sullivan offers a (potentially) contrarian view and how to determine what's right for you.

This Week In Crypto

Noble DraKoln, co-founder of NFT music startup Bandroyalty.com, and Peter Gantner, founder/CEO of TruBadger, discuss this week's developments in the world of crypto, including Point72 Asset Management looking to hire a head of cryptocurrencies and the family office of billionaire George Soros starting to trade bitcoin.

Why ESG Deserves a Spot in Your Retirement Portfolio

Adviser Brian Walsh explains how the evolution of social and environmental-focused assets may now be worthy of your retirement portfolio.

Diversification: One Basket Is Not Enough

Diversification doesn’t necessarily mean higher returns on your investments, but it could mean a smoother, less volatile ride. Adviser Brad Wright explains.

3 Steps to a Successful Career Transition

Amy Shepard of Sensible Money discuss the three steps to a successful career transition.

Withdrawal Strategies and Multiple Retirement Plans

A well-planned withdrawal strategy is critical when you have multiple retirement plans. Adviser Brian Bruggeman explains how to bring everything together.

Crafting a Budget for Your Retirement Income Needs

Strategizing for your retirement income doesn't have to be overwhelming. Adviser Sam Dixon outlines 5 key points to get you on the right track.

Planning Your Path Towards Student Loan Forgiveness

There are opportunities for maximizing Public Service Loan Forgiveness and minimizing your student loan payment.

Learning the Wrong Lessons from Buoyant Markets, Rising Prices, and Threatened Tax Increases

Investors feel the pressure to pull the trigger on big-money moves before a window of opportunity closes for good. But impulsive decisions that deviate from a careful plan may be devastating.

Don’t Automatically Annuitize an Annuity—Shop Around

Converting a deferred annuity to a lifetime income annuity can be a great move, but it pays to shop the market instead of routinely annuitizing with the same company.

Ask the Hammer

What's the Best Way to Handle a Loan to a Family Member?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses in this Retirement Daily video the best way a parent can handle a family loan.

Ask Bob

Increasing Social Security Benefits After a Break in Employment

How to make up those "lost years" of paid income and the impact on Social Security benefits.

Tools & Resources

Retirement Remix - Chapter 4: Common Areas of Concern

You're not alone when thinking about the pros and cons of retiring.

Financial Adviser Center

Why I Wrote My Book… Why Now?

The financial services industry has experienced a rapid transformation over the last decade. Goals-Based Investing examines the implications of this transformation