Weekly Roundup 7/18-7/23

Getting Divorced? Why (and When) to Engage a Financial Advisor

A financial adviser can look out for your financial needs with objectivity and expertise during the division of marital assets.

A New Way to Apply for a Job: TikTok

A pilot program from TikTok is allowing users to apply for jobs through the app using video resumes.

After-tax Contributions to a 401(k)

Want tax-free income in retirement? Consider after-tax plan contributions in your 401(k).

Are Social Security Disability Benefits Set for Life?

Once SSDI begins, is there any way to increase the benefit amount? Retirement Daily expert Heather Schreiber explains how these benefits are determined and if they can be changed.

More Straight Talk on Investing

Jack Brennan, the former CEO of Vanguard, talks with Retirement Daily about his latest book and the 12 most important principles to invest successfully.

Better to Go Direct

After a working life of systematic saving, you could make your children and grandchildren financially secure, as well. Adviser Mike Lynch explains a Roth IRA strategy.

Two Reasons to Make After-tax Contributions to Your 401(k)

Retirement Remix - Chapter 5: Remix Mindsets

Author Chip Munn explores how your expectations and desires influence your retirement plans.

The American Rescue Plan Deadline

Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, explains what you need to know with the deadline to enroll for health insurance under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can I claim my ex-husband's Social Security benefits when he dies?

A reader wonders if she has any claim to her former spouse's Social Security benefits when he dies.

Ask Bob: Can my earnings base be recalculated to increase my Social Security benefits?

A reader is still working, and earning significant income, ten years after starting his Social Security benefits.

Tools & Resources

Some Breaks for Widows and Widowers

In chapter 11 of Inheriting Your Spouse's IRA, author Bill Harris highlights some news for those who have lost a spouse.

Financial Adviser Center

The State of the Financial Services Industry

According to Tony Davidow, author of Goals-based Investing, the state of the financial services industry is at a key inflection point, with a number of trends shaping the future of advice.