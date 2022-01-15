Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
Ask BobSocial Security / MedicareVideoLearning CenterPlanning for & Living in RetirementNexGen Money
Search
Weekly Roundup Jan. 9 - 15

Weekly Roundup Jan. 9 - 15

All your favorite retirement news this week from Retirement Daily.

Shutterstock

All your favorite retirement news this week from Retirement Daily.

In Case You Missed It

Retirement Research: How Do Households Adjust Their Earnings, Saving, and Consumption After Children Leave?

Whether parents adjust their consumption after their children leave home has important implications for our understanding of retirement income adequacy.

529 Plans for Elementary and High School Private Education

There are several financially sound ways to save for your child’s private education. Adviser John Weber explains the 529 plan.

5 Ways Business Owners Can Estimate Expenses in Retirement

Estimating expenses as you plan for retirement can be tricky. Here are five ways you can help yourself accurately track yours.

Financial Planning when Health Issues and Bad Habits Collide

Bad habits and health issues make for a sticky situation later in life.

4 Steps to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Diversification is a big deal with many ways to accomplish it. Financial adviser Hannah Szarszewski shares four tips to get the most value from your portfolio.

Encouraging Your Parents to Plan

It's not uncommon for parents to have simply fallen into retirement. Now that you're helping them, it worries you that they never really planned. What should you do?

65-Year-old Couples Need Anywhere From $182,000 to $361,000 to Pay for Health Care Expenses in Retirement: EBRI

A 65-year-old couple with median prescription drug expenses who want a 50% chance of having enough to cover health care expenses in retirement needs $182,000 in savings. Couples who want a 90% chance of having enough need $296,000 in savings.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Claiming Social Security Benefits Under Deceased Spouse or Current Spouse

A widow would like to know what's the best strategy for claiming spousal benefits, now that she's remarried.

Can Social Security Deny Spousal Benefits?

Can Social Security deny spousal benefits? Financial adviser Nick Defenthaler explains how one rule might interfere with receiving benefits.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@Buckinghamgroup.com

Ask the Hammer: What are the New RMD Tables for 2022?

Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains what the new life expectancy tables for required minimum distributions mean for IRA account owners.

Weekly Roundup Sept. 16 - 20, 2019
Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup Jan. 9 - 15

11 seconds ago
Ask the Hammer: Jeffrey Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners answers Retirement Daily reader questions.
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: What are the New RMD Tables for 2022?

15 hours ago
65-Year-old Couples Need Anywhere From $182,000 to $361,000 to Pay for Health Care Expenses in Retirement: EBRI
Planning for & Living in Retirement

65-Year-old Couples Need Anywhere From $182,000 to $361,000 to Pay for Health Care Expenses in Retirement: EBRI

19 hours ago
parents and planning
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Encouraging Your Parents to Plan

Jan 14, 2022
Ask Bob: Am I Entitled to Social Security Spousal and Survivor Benefits?
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Can Social Security Deny Spousal Benefits?

Jan 13, 2022
Member Exclusive
Investing For Retirement: Think Total Return, Not Just Dividends
NexGen Money

4 Steps to Diversify Your Investment Portfolio

Jan 13, 2022
How Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation Plans Work
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Financial Planning when Health Issues and Bad Habits Collide

Jan 12, 2022
The spousal benefit can be as much as half of the worker's "primary insurance amount," depending on the spouse's age at retirement.
Ask Bob

Ask Bob: Claiming Social Security Benefits Under Deceased Spouse or Current Spouse

Jan 11, 2022
Member Exclusive
managing expense
Planning for & Living in Retirement

5 Ways Business Owners Can Estimate Expenses in Retirement

Jan 11, 2022