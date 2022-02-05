Weekly Roundup Jan. 30 - Feb. 5

In Case You Missed It

How to Age Well in Your Own Home

Many retirees are expected to reside in a senior living community as they age, but it doesn't have to be that way for you. Here's how to successfully and comfortably age in your own home.

Three Ways to Minimize Required Minimum Distributions

Short of not making contributions to a qualified retirement plan, there are three ways to minimize required minimum distributions: Contribute to a Roth 401(k) plan and roll plan assets into a Roth IRA; convert a traditional 401(k) plan to a Roth 401(k); and do a Roth IRA conversion.

The (Social Security) Value of Planning

Typical advice says to wait to take your Social Security benefits, but this isn't always the best thing to do. Here are some unique situations in which Social Security smarties (like yourself) made the most of their benefits.

Retirement Daily Learning Center: Social Security Case Studies

Martha Shedden, the president and founder of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts, discusses a number of Social Security case studies for single, married, divorced, and survivor beneficiaries.

Don't Rush to the Exit: Social Security Filing Advice

It can be tempting to rush into filing for Social Security. (Ugh, just get it over with, right?) But, there's a lot at stake. It's best to take an informed, deliberate approach to Social Security filing. Here's how.

Dreading Income Tax Season? Try Income Tax Planning Instead

Do you feel Uncle Sam looming over you, waiting to cause devastating damage as soon as tax season hits? Well, there are ways to plan for taxes that can reduce your overall, lifetime tax burden... and to get Uncle Sam to stop being so frightening.

Ask Bob

What's My Correct Social Security Benefit if I'm Claiming Early?

A reader has received different answers from the Social Security Administration about her question of claiming early and under her ex-husband's work record. Our expert helps her understand the claiming rules.

Why is Medicare Charging Me Additional Premiums?

A reader is surprised when Medicare sends him a bill for back premiums.

Ask the Hammer

What Qualifies as a Life-Changing Event and How Will That Affect IRMAA?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains what qualifies as a life-changing event and how that affects IRMAA.

HSA Contribution Limits for 2022

Curious about HSA contribution limits? Don't fear, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners is here.

What's the Difference Between a Refundable and a Non-Refundable Tax Credit?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine at Buckingham Wealth Partners explains the differences between refundable and non-refundable tax credits.