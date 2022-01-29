Weekly Roundup - Jan. 23 - 29

In Case You Missed It

QBID + NIIT: Income Management and Opportunities for Small Business S-Corp Owners

Financial adviser Tom Bodin provides four income management strategies to help business owners limit lifetime taxes as much as possible.

2022’s Best States to Retire: WalletHub

The best states to retire to are Florida, Virginia, Colorado, Delaware and Minnesota according to WalletHub.

Financial Resolutions: Three Meaningful Goals & Four Easy Steps to Success

A thorough step-by-step guide on how to make your greatest financial resolution dreams become reality.

5 Steps to Participate in the F.I.R.E. Movement

These five steps are a sure-FIRE way to reach financial independence and, get ready for it... retire early.

finStream Launches New Weekly Personal Finance Streaming Program, “Level Up With Lee”

New personal finance show hosted by Lee Baker, CFP®, is now streaming free on finStream.TV.

4 Retirement Challenges Small Business Owners Face

Saving for retirement can be tough, especially for small business owners. But you're even tougher. Here are four retirement challenges and how to approach them.

Medicare Isn't Free

Dana Anspach of Sensible Money explains the costs associated with Medicare including Part B and Part D premiums and the income-related monthly adjustment amount or IRMAA.

What Goes into Your Credit Score?

New year, same credit score... it's time to fix that. Here's a breakdown of what makes up your score and what you should pay attention to in order to boost your rating this year.

Ask Bob

Can I Collect Half of My Ex-Husband's Social Security Benefit Before Collecting My Own?

A reader is looking to strategize around collecting Social Security benefits that involves utilizing spousal benefits from her ex-husband. Will it work? Our Social Security expert answers her question.

Ask the Hammer

Sidestepping the $10,000 Cap on State and Local Tax Deductions

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how to sidestep the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions in some states.

What is a Restricted Application and How Does It Fit into My Retirement Plan?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners explains what a restricted application is and how it fits into your retirement plan.