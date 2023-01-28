Weekly Round Up: Jan. 22 - 28
In Case You Missed It
Retirement Savings & SECURE 2.0: Changes Employees Should Look For
With the SECURE 2.0 Act, Congress is cementing employer-sponsored retirement plans as the new must-have benefit.
Investing and Lessons Learned from Gamblers
There are investing lessons to be learned by studying gamblers.
A Penny Saved is an Education Earned
Finance expert Mark Colgan shares tips and tricks for parents looking to build a college fund.
SECURE 2.0 Features New Ways for Employees to Pay Student Loans
The SECURE 2.0 Act will allow employers to match their employees' student loan repayments with contributions to their defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s.
