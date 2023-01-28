Skip to main content
Weekly Round Up: Jan. 22 - 28

Catch up on all of Retirement Daily's news this week!

In Case You Missed It

Retirement Savings & SECURE 2.0: Changes Employees Should Look For

With the SECURE 2.0 Act, Congress is cementing employer-sponsored retirement plans as the new must-have benefit.

Investing and Lessons Learned from Gamblers

There are investing lessons to be learned by studying gamblers.

A Penny Saved is an Education Earned

Finance expert Mark Colgan shares tips and tricks for parents looking to build a college fund.

SECURE 2.0 Features New Ways for Employees to Pay Student Loans

The SECURE 2.0 Act will allow employers to match their employees' student loan repayments with contributions to their defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s.

Ask Bob

What Social Security Benefit Will My Second Wife Receive If I Die?

Ask the Hammer

How Could SECURE 2.0 Be Improved?

Weekly Roundup

NexGen Money

Social Security/Medicare

Social Security’s Top 10 Webpages for 2023

Social Security uses the deceased worker’s basic benefit amount to calculate the percentage survivors can get. The percentage depends on the survivor’s age and relationship to the worker.
Ask Bob: What Social Security Benefit Will My Second Wife Receive If I Die?

Your Money

Investing and Lessons Learned from Gamblers

Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: How Could SECURE 2.0 Be Improved?

Saving/Investing for Retirement

Retirement Savings & SECURE 2.0: Changes Employees Should Look For

