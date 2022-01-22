Weekly Roundup Jan. 16 - 22

In Case You Missed It

The World’s Top 10 Places to Retire in 2022

InternationalLiving.com‘s 2022 Global Retirement Index — the 31st annual from the magazine—examines 25 safe, good-value destinations beyond the U.S. or Canada, to identify where a retired couple can live a comfortable, carefree life on as little as $2,000 a month worldwide.

Why RIGHT NOW is the Very Best Time to Save for Retirement

It's never the wrong time to save for retirement, but right now may be the best time. Financial planner Katelyn Murray provides five reasons why.

Laddering Fixed-Rate Annuities Creates Good Rates and Flexibility

By mixing and matching appropriately, you can produce income, counteract inflation, and provide some liquidity.

Top 10 Financial Resolutions for the New Year

Not sure where to start or just searching for some financial inspiration for the new year? Here are 10 recommended resolutions for 2022.

“What the Happiest Retirees Know” by Wes Moss

What are the top secrets of the happiest retirees? Wes Moss (literally) wrote the book on it. And Joe Stenken read it so you don't have to.

Ask Bob

Email your question to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Why Isn't My Spouse Receiving 50% of My Current Social Security Benefit?

A reader is confused as to why his wife is receiving less than 50% of his current Social Security benefit. Retirement adviser Rob Kron explains the nuances of spousal benefits.

Will a Few Months Without Work Impact My Social Security Benefits?

After 40+ years of work, a reader plans to retire a few months before he starts Social Security and wants to know if that will have a negative impact on his monthly benefits.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

How Will Rising Inflation, Interest Rates & Stocks at All-Time Highs Affect My Portfolio?

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how rising inflation, interest rates and stocks at all-time highs can affect your portfolio.

2022 Life Expectancy Tables

In this Retirement Daily video, Jeffrey Levine, director of advanced planning at Buckingham Wealth Partners, discusses how owners of inherited IRAs should use the 2022 life expectancy tables.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!