Weekly Roundup Feb 27 - Mar 5

Taxes, rising interest rates, investment risk, Social Security and disability, Super Bowl gambling losses and smart retirement moves for 2022 - all in this week's roundup.

In Case You Missed It 

5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Exiting Your Business

If you’re thinking about exiting your business, asking yourself these five questions can help set you on the right path.

Rising Interest Rates and Your Investment Plan

What do rising interest rates mean for the economy and your financial plan?

Not All Indexes Are Created Equal (or Cap-Weighted)

In order to choose an index, you need to look under the hood and discern the differences and risks.

Rules & Regs to Consider for Your 2021 Tax Filing

Here are actions and regulation changes that you should be aware of before you file.

Retiring in 2022? Consider These Tax-Centric Financial Planning Strategies

Here's the financial game plan for 2022's prospective retirees.

Rising Interest Rates: What Investors Need to Know

Are higher interest rates really something to fear? Adviser Matt Stratman explains why you should be careful about letting interest rates dictate your entire investment strategy.

Retirement Daily Roundtable: Smart Retirement and Financial Planning Moves for 2022

Inflation, Social Security, I-Bonds & TIPs, healthcare, and having a retirement plan - Robert Powell talks with the experts about smart retirement moves for 2022.

Reframing Investment Risk

To manage investment risk, consider your risk capacity.

Divorce and Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits vs. Disability

Can I Switch from Social Security to Disability?

Am I Always Eligible for the 0% Capital Gains Tax Rate?

 Can I Deduct Money I Spent Betting on the Super Bowl as a Gambling Loss?

Should I Roll Over My 401(k)?

