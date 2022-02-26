Weekly Roundup - Feb. 20 - 26

In Case You Missed It

Adding Cryptocurrency to Your Portfolio

Cryptocurrency will shape our world in the coming decades. It's worthy of consideration as a high-risk asset in your investment portfolio.

Tax Rates and Retirement: What You Need to Know

Taxes can have a big impact on your retirement savings, so it’s important to know how your retirement dollars will be taxed.

Tips and Tricks to Help You Save More

How can you save money while still taking care of your basic needs and everyday expenses?

Mutual Funds or ETFs: Which Should You Choose as a DIY Investor?

While there isn’t a hands-down winner to this popular debate of mutual funds vs. EFTs, there is a best choice for you and your specific situation.

How to Tell if an Annuity is Right for You

David Macchia, founder of Wealth2k, discusses the pros and cons of annuities, and how to tell if an annuity is right for you and in your best interest.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Of all the issues older Americans run into when dealing with Medicare, none may be as shocking, frustrating, and downright egregious as choosing a Part D prescription drug plan.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Can I Convert My Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA Without Having Current Earned Income?

When Should I File My Taxes?