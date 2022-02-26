Skip to main content
Weekly Roundup - Feb. 20 - 26

Cryptocurrency, taxes, saving tips, mutual fund or ETF investments, annuities, Roth IRA conversions, and the surprises of Medicare Part D coverage - all covered in one place for you.

In Case You Missed It

Adding Cryptocurrency to Your Portfolio

Cryptocurrency will shape our world in the coming decades. It's worthy of consideration as a high-risk asset in your investment portfolio.

Tax Rates and Retirement: What You Need to Know

Taxes can have a big impact on your retirement savings, so it’s important to know how your retirement dollars will be taxed.

Tips and Tricks to Help You Save More

How can you save money while still taking care of your basic needs and everyday expenses?

Mutual Funds or ETFs: Which Should You Choose as a DIY Investor?

While there isn’t a hands-down winner to this popular debate of mutual funds vs. EFTs, there is a best choice for you and your specific situation.

How to Tell if an Annuity is Right for You

David Macchia, founder of Wealth2k, discusses the pros and cons of annuities, and how to tell if an annuity is right for you and in your best interest.

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

Of all the issues older Americans run into when dealing with Medicare, none may be as shocking, frustrating, and downright egregious as choosing a Part D prescription drug plan.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Can I Convert My Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA Without Having Current Earned Income?

When Should I File My Taxes?

Weekly Roundup

Weekly Roundup - Feb. 20 - 26

By Retirement Daily
just now
Social Security/Medicare

Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Cost Analysis: Shocked and Disillusioned (Part 1)

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 25, 2022
Planning for & Living in Retirement

Love 'Em or Hate 'Em: The Pros and Cons of the Highly Controversial Annuities

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 24, 2022
NexGen Money

Mutual Funds or ETFs: Which Should You Choose as a DIY Investor?

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 24, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: When Should I File My Taxes?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Feb 23, 2022
NexGen Money

Tips and Tricks to Help You Save More

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 23, 2022
Your Money

Tax Rates and Retirement: What You Need to Know

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 22, 2022
Ask the Hammer

Ask the Hammer: Can You Convert Your Traditional IRA to a Roth IRA Without Having a Current Earned Income?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Feb 21, 2022
NexGen Money

Adding Cryptocurrency to Your Portfolio

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Feb 21, 2022