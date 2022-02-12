Weekly Roundup Feb. 6 - 12

In Case You Missed It

“I Just Want This Done,” by Raiford Dalton Palmer

Because divorce settlements are generally private, it can be hard to find the best tips and tricks to guide you through your own divorce. Lucky for you, here's a review of a book that holds all the secrets to a successful divorce: "I Just Want This Done."

Three Steps for Getting Financially Ready for 2022

What are three easy ways to get financially ready for 2022? Know your tax situation; know when to rebalance your portfolio; and set a savings goal.

Roth IRA: An Alternative Emergency Fund Vehicle

Psst! Hey! Here's one of the world's best-kept secrets: a Roth IRA doesn't have to be JUST for retirement, it can also serve as an emergency fund vehicle.

7 Emotional Biases Derailing Your Financial Plan

Gut feelings are a survival instinct, making them terribly persuasive, even if they're wrong. They certainly aren't a bad thing, but, left unchecked, they can derail a financial plan. Here's a list of emotional biases and what to look out for.

HSAs and FSAs: Rolling into 2022

With the new year comes new changes to HSAs and FSAs. Here's the scoop for 2022.

Major Changes to Washington State’s Long-Term Care Program

A new wave of changes is coming to Washington State's long-term care program: WA Cares Fund.

IRA Season and Annuity Solutions

IRA annuities help reduce risk. Different types have distinct pros and cons that can play a valuable role in your asset allocation.

The Capital Gains Tax Explained

CJ Miller of Sensible Money explains the capital gains tax and some strategies to take advantage of capital gains tax rates.

Ask Bob

Email your questions to Robert.Powell@maven.io.

Can I Do a Roth Conversion with My RMD?

A reader would like to increase her Roth IRA. Our expert explains what she can — and can't — do with her RMD.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Is It Better to Save Earlier in the Year?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine at Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses whether or not it is better to start saving earlier in the year.

Can I Delay Taking My RMD?

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine at Buckingham Wealth Partners discusses if it is possible to delay taking your RMD at age 72.

Is There Any Viability When Buying Back Your Pension?

Jeffrey Levine, chief planning officer at Buckingham Wealth Partners, answered a reader's question about whether there is any viability when buying back your pension.